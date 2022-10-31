Perfect Corp. debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the beauty and fashion, today became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with its Class A common stock and warrants trading under the symbols “PERF” and “PERF WS”, respectively. Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect, along with the Perfects management team, rang the bell to open the first day of trading for Perfects stock and warrants on the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. ET East, Monday, October 31, 2022.

Today, Perfect becomes the first NYSE-listed Taiwan-based SaaS company, pioneering the transformation of consumers’ shopping experience through its sophisticated SaaS solutions, including live product trial . Founded in 2015, Perfect is a leading global provider of AI and Augmented Reality SaaS solutions for the beauty and fashion industries. The company currently has offices located in 11 cities around the world, including New York, Tokyo, Paris and Shanghai, and serves more than 450 cosmetic brands.

We are thrilled to make our public company debut today seven years after our inception. It’s a momentous day for Perfect, and we’re thrilled with what we’ve accomplished,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect. We have come this far thanks to our team of dedicated, world-class talent. Together we have made Perfect a global industry leader. We would like to thank our strategic investors and our customers for their support and trust and for helping us achieve this milestone. Our NYSE listing does not mark the destination but the start of an exciting new chapter. By leveraging our access to the global capital market, we plan to expand our coverage of the beauty and fashion industry and adjacent sectors, increase our innovative SaaS AR and AI solutions, and enable more companies around the world to deliver transformative virtual product trial experiences to consumers.

With access to the global capital market, Perfect is committed to accelerating innovations in AI and augmented reality SaaS solutions and expanding its business beyond the beauty and fashion industries through its technology leadership and its omnichannel reach. Perfect believes it is well positioned to continue to transform consumer shopping experiences and capitalize on its innovative technology, while maintaining environmental sustainability and fulfilling its social responsibilities.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in providing AR and AI SaaS solutions to the beauty and fashion industries. Using 3D facial modeling and AI deep learning technologies, Perfect provides beauty brands with product trial, facial diagnostic and digital consultation solutions to provide consumers with an enjoyable omnichannel shopping experience. , personalized and practical. Today, Perfect holds leading market share helping the world’s top beauty brands execute digital transformation, improve customer engagement, increase purchase conversion and drive sales growth. while maintaining environmental sustainability and fulfilling their social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, which are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Perfect. In some instances, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: may, will, might, should, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, predict, project, potential, continue , ongoing, target, seek or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statement referring to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including projections of market opportunities, number of customers or users and market share, ability to Perfects technology, Perfects’ business plans, including its plans for global expansion, sources and uses of cash from the business combination with Provident Acquisition Corp. (the Business Combination), the anticipated business value of Perfect after the completion of the Business Combination, any benefits of Perfects’ partnerships, strategies or plans with respect to the Business Combination, the expected benefits of the Combination of Businesses and expectations related to the terms of the Business Combination, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Perfect’s reasonable expectations and beliefs regarding future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to accurately predict and may be beyond Perfect’s control. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Perfect to predict these events or how they may affect Perfect. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in Perfects’ prospectus relating to the business combination, which was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on September 30, 2022, and as amended or supplemented from time to time, and other documents filed by Perfect from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Perfect cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this communication will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled Risk Factors in the prospectus originally filed by Perfect with the SEC on September 2022, as amended or supplemented from time to time. There may be additional risks that Perfect is not currently aware of or that Perfect does not currently believe to be immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the material uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not consider these statements to be a representation or warranty by Perfect, its directors, officers or employees or anyone else that Perfect will achieve its objectives and plans within a specified time frame. , or not at all. Except as required by applicable law, Perfect has no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of Perfect as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Source: Perfect Corp.