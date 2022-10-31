Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, October 31
Trader on the floor of the NYSE, October 28, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Green October
US equity markets are poised to wrap up a stellar month at the end of October. The Dow, indeed, could well have its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 should also end in the green. Investors are preparing to analyze the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messages from the Federal Reserve. The Fed meeting begins on Tuesday, and the central bank is expected to hike rates another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to quell inflation, which has been high for decades. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may begin to ease off the pedal a bit in the coming months. Read live market updates here.
Learn more about CNBC PRO: How to trade the back half of earnings season
2. Scary times for tech
It’s Halloween, so it’s a good time to dwell on the spooky things in life, like haunted houses, John Carpenter horror movies and the recent performance of Big Tech stocks. US stock indexes surged despite lackluster performance by tech companies. Amazon, Microsoftparent google Alphabet and parent Facebook Meta Meta, in particular, all had a tough time last week as their earnings and forecasts are generally weak. Only Apple performed well on Friday, the stock had its best day since 2020. All in all, weak performance, a slowing ad market, lower PC demand and lower market relevance are creating bloody times in Silicon Valley.
3. Welcome to Elon Musk’s Twitter
In this photo illustration an image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the twitter logo on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022.
Muhammed Selim Korkutata | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Days after closing its $44 billion deal to buy TwitterElon Musk tweeted an unsubstantiated, anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory, from a website known for publishing false information, about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul. Musk, who has more than 112 million Twitter followers, linked to the site in a Sunday morning response to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who criticized the GOP for spreading conspiracy theories, like the ones Pelosi’s attacker did online. The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX finally took down his tweet on Sunday afternoon, but not before he had more than 24,000 retweets and 86,000 likes, according to NBC News. Musk’s critics, fearing content moderation will suffer on Twitter after his takeover, pointed to the incident as an indication that their worst fears were coming true.
Read more: GM suspends paid ads on Twitter after Musk takeover
4. Kyiv under attack
Workers walk as they repair equipment near power lines destroyed after a missile strike on a power plant, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on October 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine Ukraine.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning as the Kremlin sought to further cripple Ukraine’s public service infrastructure. “There is no water supply in some areas,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Russian forces have also targeted facilities in other parts of Ukraine as they seek to disrupt daily life across the country. “The Russians have targeted energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Serious destruction is recorded. All services are working on the spot,” said a regional Ukrainian military official. Read Live War Updates here.
5. No reprieve in the eurozone
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured ahead of the news conference of the bank’s board of governors following their meeting in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on 8 September 2022. The recent 75 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank won’t be the only short-term hike, but the next ones won’t be that high, said ECB member Edward Scicluna.
Daniel Roland | AFP | Getty Images
There is no escape from inflation in the eurozone. The European statistics office released preliminary figures on Monday that showed inflation rose to an annual rate of 10.7% in October, which would be a record for the 19-member bloc. Russia’s war in Ukraine is the main catalyst for the rapid and aggressive price growth: energy prices jumped 41.9% year-on-year, while prices for food, alcohol and tobacco increased by 13.1% on an annual basis. Inflation is high everywhere, but it is particularly severe in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which all recorded price growth of more than 20% compared to the same period a year earlier. The reading will put even more pressure on the European Central Bank, which raised rates by three-quarters of a point last week and promised further hikes.
CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Jordan Novet, Holly Ellyatt and Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.
Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every stock market move. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/31/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-october-31.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, October 31
- Iowa, Michigan and the State of Ohio Earn Weekly Football Awards
- Netflix Acquires Seattle-Based Cozy Game Developer Spry Fox TechCrunch
- EA and Marvel Entertainment Announce Multi-Title Collaboration to Create Action-Adventure Games | NFL
- EA and Marvel Entertainment Announce Multi-Title Collaboration to Create Action-Adventure Games | Company
- What is needed for full pay equality in cricket?
- Perfect Corp. debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
- Piet Mondrian: ‘New York City I’ painting has been hanging upside down for decades
- Arts, culture and entertainment for the week of October 31 to November 6
- Hokies drops Sunday’s game to number 7 Pitt
- A small earthquake hit Georgia
- Over 130 dead after bridge collapse in Narendra Modis’ home state