Stock market today: Dow gains 4,000 points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings at a Glance
Updated at 4:15 p.m. ET
Stocks ended lower on Monday as the dollar retreated against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields as investors struck a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day period for world markets.
Strong Wall Street rally on Friday, punctuated by best one-day gain for Apple (AAPL) stocks in more than two years, lifted all three indexes by about 2.5% and put the Dow on pace for its best monthly gain since 1976.
The disappearance of bets on another sharp rate hike from the Federal Reserve in December, following weaker-than-expected inflation data on Friday, added to optimism, as did broad-based gains for earnings reports. of the S&P 500 that offset the impact of a lower than expected decline Amazon’s Big Tech Updates (AMZN) Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL) earlier in the week.
Markets now face a crucial series of key data points, including Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, a Thursday policy meeting at the Bank of England, Friday’s October jobs report and the next Tuesday’s midterm elections, which will test the resilience of the recent market rally.
“There is a lot of debate about the sustainability of the October stock market rally, but upward and downward volatility will be the norm for a while until there is greater resolution at the moment. where the Fed will suspend rate hikes, how far 2023 earnings expectations will fall, and the severity of the economic downturn,” said David Bahnsen, CIO of Bahnsen Group, a Newport Beach-based wealth management firm, in California, with $3.85 billion in assets under management.
“With about a week until the midterm elections, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that the Republicans will take control of the House and probably the Senate as well,” he added. “At the end of the day, a divided government can be a boon for the markets as long as nothing bad is done politically, but nothing good is done either.”
With the Fed meeting first, CME Group’s FedWatch has odds of a 75 basis point rate hike pegged at 88.2%, but odds of a follow-up move in December have fallen to around 46.6%.
Yet yields on benchmark 10-year notes rose 6 basis points in overnight trade to 4.05%, with 2-year notes hitting 4.499%, suggesting traders are not yet convinced of a pullback from the Fed ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0.45% to 111.203.
Meanwhile, another busy week of earnings data will hold investors’ attention as collective S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise 3.1% from a year ago to $458.9 billion. . However, the energy sector lost massive gains and earnings are expected to decline 0.4%, with only a very modest gain expected in the three months to December.
About 163 S&P 500 companies will report their third-quarter results this week, highlighted by updates from Pfizer (DFP) CVS Health (SVC) Advanced micro-systems (AMD) and Starbucks (SEX) .
According to data from Refinitiv, nearly 75% of 99 reporting companies beat earnings forecasts, just below the four-quarter average of around 78.1%.
That puts a lot of focus on Wednesday’s Fed decision, as well as Friday’s payroll data, as markets look to defend the gains built at the start of the final trading quarter of the year.
The S&P 500 ended down 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137 points, or 0.39%, to 32,734. The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 1.03% . For the month, the Dow Jones gained over 4,000 points to register a gain of almost 14%.
Apple shares ended down 1.5% as iPhone production at a key factory in China could be curtailed by Beijing’s strict ‘zero Covid’ health policies.
In overseas markets, the region-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.2% from Friday’s midday close in Frankfurt, although government bond yields were firmly higher. high after another record high inflation, with consumer prices rising faster than expected by 10.7% in October, according to preliminary data released by the region’s official statistics office on Monday.
Overnight in Asia, stocks were able to edge higher despite another set of gloomy data out of China, which showed a contraction in factory activity during October, coupled with a pullback in its services sector too, amid the ongoing Covid crackdown in Beijing.
The MSCI ex-Japan regional index rose 0.18% as markets approached the close, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 1.748% to a six-week high of 27,587.46 points at the end of the day. amid a strong rally in tech stocks after Friday’s gains on Wall Street. .
2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-stocks-lower-with-fed-jobs-earnings-in-focus
