Stock market sectors: performance and definitions

When considering the best places to grow your money as a stock market investor, it helps to understand how and where various publicly traded companies generate revenue and profits.

To this end, in 1999, two giants of the world of finance, Morgan Stanley Capital International MSCI and S&P Dow Jones Indices, created the Global Industry Classification Standard. Today, GICS is the most widely used industry classification system, with the aim of “effectively capturing the breadth, depth and evolution of industry sectors”.

What are stock sectors?

A stock industry is a high-level grouping of publicly traded companies that operate in the same general set of industries. Companies in these groups generally have similar characteristics, from business models to products and services, customer bases, cost structures and margin profiles.

With thousands of individual stocks to choose from, the GICS sector system helps investors compartmentalize stocks into easier-to-understand sectors and sub-sectors. To determine which sector and sub-sector each stock belongs to, the GICS is reviewed and revised annually, primarily using sources of revenue, but also considering earnings and even “market perception” as key elements” in determining the principal commercial activity of an enterprise”.

How many market sectors are there?

There are 11 stock market sectors tracked by the GICS, including:

● Energy

● Materials

● Industrial

● Basic consumer goods

● Consumer Discretionary

● Health

● Finance

● IT

● Communication service

● Utilities

● Real Estate

Definitions of the 11 stock market sectors

Energy

The energy sector includes companies involved in petroleum, natural gas, and other consumable fuels (such as coal and ethanol). It also includes companies that supply energy equipment and related services to these producers.

A startling caveat: the energy sector does not include renewable energy companies, which are currently classified in the utilities sector. This may change in the future, however, according to a recent GIC press release on system revisions for 2023:

“While there is rapid investment and capacity growth in the renewable energy generation space that is transforming the competitive landscape of the energy and utility sectors, renewable energy generation sources becoming significant competitors to traditional energy source providers, feedback from customers and other internal analysis suggests that there is not yet consensus on how to reflect these changes in the GICS structure. This topic is likely to be revisited in a future review of the structure by S&P DJI and MSCI.

Materials

The materials sector includes companies that derive most of their revenue from the production and sale of products used in manufacturing and other applications. This includes companies involved in chemicals, building materials, containers and packaging, metals and mining, and paper and forest products.

Industrial

The industrial sector includes inventories related to the production and distribution of capital goods, generally those used in the production of other goods rather than being purchased directly by consumers. These are stocks involved in aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering products, electrical equipment, machinery, trading and distribution and other combinations of these sub – industries.

Basic consumption

The consumer staples sector includes companies that produce and distribute products that are regularly purchased by all consumers. These products are food, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), tobacco, household products and personal care solutions. Therefore, this sector is generally unaffected by macroeconomic weakness or variance in consumer financial health.

Consumer Discretionary

In contrast, the consumer discretionary sector includes companies that produce and distribute goods for which demand generally depends on the consumer’s financial situation. These are products that consumers might consider buying with excess funds (after allocating necessary spending to the consumer staples sector), including automobiles and related components, consumer durables ( those that last at least three years, such as household appliances, consumer electronics and furniture), textiles, clothing and other luxury goods. The consumer discretionary sector also includes leisure products and services, such as restaurant stocks, hotels, casinos and other companies in the leisure industry.

Health care

The healthcare industry includes companies that provide healthcare equipment and related supplies (including medical diagnostic tools and surgical supplies and equipment), healthcare providers, services (including insurance) and other technologies related to the healthcare sector. The healthcare sector also covers companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences sectors.

finance

The financial sector is divided into three main sub-sectors: banks, insurance companies and diversified financial services companies. The first two categories are arguably the most visible and widely followed by investors, although the latter category includes brokerage firms, consumer finance companies, and mortgage-related real estate investment trusts (which we’ll discuss later). in detail in the section on the real estate sector below).

Computer science

The information technology sector includes companies in the software industry (and software services), technology hardware and equipment, semiconductors and related semiconductor equipment (i.e. chip manufacturers).

Given the wide range of other sectors and niches served and enhanced by information technology companies, inclusion in this sector can be somewhat subjective. But generally speaking, regardless of the target industry niches of their products and services, information technology stocks provide or enable technological solutions.

Communication Services

The communication services sector includes telecommunications companies (such as wireless telecommunications and Internet service providers), as well as media and entertainment companies, the latter being involved in the production of films, television, video games, streaming services, social media platforms, audio communication and entertainment, and in-person events and entertainment.

Utilities

The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide essential services, including electricity, natural gas and water. Their customers include residential and commercial customers, as well as independent power companies. As noted in the description of the energy sector above, the utilities sector also includes generators of renewable electricity. Utilities sector stocks generally show stable and conservative performance with a regional geographic reach.

Immovable

Finally, the real estate sector is broken down into two main sub-sectors: real estate management and development companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Property management companies include those involved in diversified real estate activities, operations, development and management. REITs are tax-efficient companies that rent out their properties and pay dividends to shareholders.

How to invest in stock sectors

There are two main ways to invest in stock sectors.

For broad exposure to individual stock sectors, you can buy shares of mutual funds or sector-specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Mutual funds and ETFs are investment vehicles made up of large baskets of stocks that focus on a common theme or market — in this case, any industry you want exposure to.

Alternatively, you can buy individual best-in-class stocks in each sector. Rather than broad exposure to a given industry like mutual funds or sector ETFs allow, this approach gives you more control over where to put your money to work in each sector. But this control comes at the expense of diversification, often leading to greater volatility, and requiring more time to research the risks and rewards of owning individual stocks.

Should you hold stocks in all market sectors?

Whether you own stocks in all market sectors is a matter of personal investment style, risk tolerance and strategy. To that end, you can certainly choose which stocks in each sector you want to buy, doing your due diligence to maximize your chances of enjoying outsized returns from each sector. But arguably the easiest way to invest in everything sectors is to buy shares of a low-cost index fund or ETF that mirrors a broad index like the S&P 500, which contains shares in all 11 sectors (although it does not necessarily contain stocks representative of each of the 69 identifiable sub-industries within these 11 sectors). Over longer periods of time, owning stocks in all sectors of the market is a good way to smooth your returns, as weakness in some sectors is offset by strength in others.

Is sector investing a good strategy?

Each stock market sector has its merits and pitfalls. Some, such as consumer staples, healthcare and utilities, tend to show stable performance even in adverse market conditions, rising interest rates, tight Federal Reserve monetary policy US and macroeconomic uncertainty. But this consistent performance also potentially means sacrificing larger gains in times of strength for individual sectors. Others, such as information technology and consumer discretionary stocks, often significantly outperform other sectors during times of economic strength, low interest rates and easy money policies from the Fed.

Even then, I would be remiss if I did not repeat that there are no guarantees of investing in stocks and following a sector-based investment strategy is no exception.

More than anything, a basic understanding of the 11 major sectors of the stock market serves to solidify your understanding of market ebbs and flows. By maintaining this knowledge, it can serve as a building block to help you make better decisions as you build your portfolio.