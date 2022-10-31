Stock market today: markets end a positive month on a negative note





Stocks ended an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big tech stocks weighed on major indexes. The blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to end at 32,733, while the wider S&P500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound fell 1.0% to close at 10,988. Big tech names continued their sell-off from last week, which featured a slew of disappointing quarterly earnings reports and forecasts. Dow Components Apple (AAPL (opens in a new tab)-1.5%) and Microsoft (MSFT (opens in a new tab), -1.6%) were just two of the names in the multi-trillion dollar market cap club to once again lose ground on Monday. ParentGoogle Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in a new tab)-1.9%) and Amazon.co.uk (AMZN (opens in a new tab)-0.9%) also continued to struggle, as did parent Facebook (and former mega-cap darling) Metaplatforms (META (opens in a new tab)-6.1%). To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. During this time, the return of the benchmark index 10-year Treasury bond rose to 4.07% ahead of the Federal Reserve’s regular two-day policy meeting later this week. Market participants expect the central bank to raise short-term interest rates again on Wednesday, with a fourth hike of 0.75% on persistent inflation. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. In October, stocks soared. Is the bear market dead? October may have ended on a groan, but the month as a whole delivered huge gains for equity investors. The S&P 500 rose 8.0% on a price basis for the month, and even the battered and battered Nasdaq rose to a respectable 3.9%. But no one has done better than investors in the bluest stocks. The Dow, that elite stronghold of just 30 blue chips, rose 14.0% for the month. Indeed, it was the Dow’s best October since 1975. That’s partly because the Dow is a haven for companies with growing and reliable dividends. (opens in a new tab). Indeed, a mini-portfolio of the best dividend-paying stocks from the Dow Jones (opens in a new tab) hits the wider market so far this year. The Dow is also home to some of the best stocks to own in a bear market. (opens in a new tab). What is most encouraging is what historically happened next when the Dow Jones produces a boffo October (opens in a new tab): The blue chip barometer continued to generate even more impressive increases over the following three, six and twelve month periods. Whether October will maintain its reputation as a bear market killer remains to be seen, but so far so good. Read on to see what history has to say about the market outlook after the Dow had one of its best Octobers in ages. (opens in a new tab).

