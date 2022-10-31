HKEX and Nasdaq say TradFi exchanges have learned from crypto – Ledger Insights

Takeaways from the TradFi crypto exchange:

transparency of digital wallets v omnibus broker accounts

automated market creation and trading gamification

added value through post-trade services

24/7 trading

greater use of cloud hosting.

Today at Hong Kong Fintech Week, executives fromHKEX andNasdaq explored the differences between traditional exchanges and cryptocurrency exchanges and what they can learn from each other.

John Buckley, COO at HKEX, spoke about building blockchain capacity through the tokenization of alternative assets. “I don’t see traditional exchanges trading cryptocurrency in the near future. But I think we need to learn and grow that capability internally first. And then grow based on where our customers are. take them,” Buckley said. He sees the example of carbon credits as a solid application of blockchain technology and a good place to start.

However, traditional exchanges can learn from fintech, and he saw three areas where they can. The first is the concept of a digital wallet. Generally, brokers have omnibus accounts, which they use to execute trades on behalf of investors. And often only the broker knows who the ultimate investor is. In contrast, a digital wallet can offer greater transparency on the underlying investor.

The second area is the use of code and automation. Thus, automated market making is one example and gamification of the investment experience is another.

Third, exchanges might want to move their value proposition away from the matching engine for post-trade services and use blockchain technology to solve some of the challenges currently faced by traditional technology. Buckley didn’t elaborate, but generally one of the benefits of blockchain is providing a golden record that reduces reconciliations. And the possibility of settling on more flexible deadlines, sometimes without intermediaries.

Buckley also believes that crypto exchanges can learn from traditional exchanges. Traditional exchanges have developed microstructures around market making programs, incentives, tick sizes, block trading, and price discovery because price discovery is essential for fair, orderly, and liquid markets.

The other key aspect is that traditional exchanges are inside regulatory systems, so he sees the governance of crypto exchanges evolving. And convergence will be driven by crypto exchanges facing tougher regulatory requirements.

The COO of HKEX envisions the future exchange to be asset-independent, based on a modular and open architecture and using a hybrid cloud.

Nasdaq: 24/7 Is Biggest Crypto Impact

Ulf Carlsson, Nasdaq’s head of Asia-Pacific and Japan, agreed on the cloudy point. Exchanges already use the public cloud for some functionality. During the March 2020 market volatility at the start of COVID, Nasdaq volumes were triple the previous peaks.

“We suddenly had to store a billion messages for an entire day. And it would have been impossible without the cloud to increase capacity for regulatory purposes to store data,” said Carlsson. Rather than edge services, he predicts that in the future, traditional exchanges will take place in the cloud.

However, Carlsson believes the biggest advantage of crypto exchanges is 24/7 trading. “The exchange technology of all established exchanges today is not built that way.” Instead, they are designed around limited trading hours, after which the data is cleaned and stored before the start of the next trading day. And this process takes hours.

“When we started to approach the market (of digital assets), we quickly realized that our technology was not suitable for this,” said Carlsson. “We need to build technology that works 24/7 in order to provide the services that these markets want and that we believe established exchanges would also like to have in the future.”

He gave examples of TradFi exchanges that have extended their hours. For example, the Hong Kong derivatives exchanges have an after-hours trading session from 5:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. He observed that after-hours volumes are almost as large as prime-hours volumes. Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and other places also trade on public holidays. Hong Kong holiday derivatives volumes are up to half of a normal trading day.

“The trend is towards longer trading hours if it’s 24/5 like forex markets or 24/7. I think that will be decided for different asset classes,” Carlsson said.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has just launched a digital asset custody solution.

DeFi Exchanges

The topic of decentralized exchanges was mentioned. Dave Chapman of BC Technology – which owns Hong Kong’s only OSL-regulated crypto exchange – says DeFi exchanges exist now and will play a bigger role in the future. However, for the moment, “the participants who want to use them in a regulated institutional way, we are far from there. Usually because they want someone to blame when something goes wrong.

Buckley from HKEX responded that sometimes there is a desire to decentralize just for the sake of decentralization. “I think decentralization will only happen at a pace if the centralized solution doesn’t respond and doesn’t meet the need,” he said.