Baozun Announces Primary Listing on Main Board of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited | New

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (Baozun or the Company), the leading branded e-commerce services partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced that the company’s voluntary conversion from secondary listing status to primary listing status on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) has entered into force today. Baozun is now a dual primary listed company on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq).
Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and CEO of Baozun, said, “Today marks an important milestone in our capital market journey. With a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, we plan to further broaden our investor base, provide more liquidity for our securities, and offer more convenience and flexibility to our investors and stakeholders.
The Company’s Nasdaq-listed American Depository Shares (ADS) and Hong Kong-listed Class A Ordinary Shares (the Class A Ordinary Shares) are fungible and investors may continue to elect to hold their shares under form of ADS traded on the Nasdaq or ordinary Class A shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The ADSs and Class A Ordinary Shares are convertible in both directions, subject to certain limitations. Conversion between ADSs and Class A Ordinary Shares, either way, will generally be completed electronically within two Hong Kong/US business days under normal circumstances. If you are an investor, please contact your broker for more information on the procedures and costs of converting between ADSs and Class A Ordinary Shares. If you are a broker, please contact JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, acting in as its depositary in the United States or its depositary in Hong Kong, to effect a conversion between the ADSs and the Class A ordinary shares. Any costs attributable to effecting an ADS withdrawal or deposit of Class A Ordinary Shares in the ADS program will be at the expense of the requesting investor.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as will, expectation, anticipation, future, intention, plans, beliefs, estimates, confident, potential, ongoing, ongoing, goals, direction, moving forward, outlook, or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, documents filed by the Company with the United States. Securities and Exchange Commission and any announcements, notices or other Company documents posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based upon assumptions the Company believes are reasonable as of such date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information unless required under applicable law.
About Baozun Inc.
Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the branded e-commerce service industry in China. Baozune enables a wide and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, technology-driven solutions coverage. Its one-stop integrated solutions handle all essential aspects of e-commerce operations spanning IT solutions, e-store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment.
For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Baozun inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
E-mail: [email protected]