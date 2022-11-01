Why October’s stock market rally is “on shaky ground”





The stock market may have risen too hard, too fast in October given the negative news facing investors at the end of the year. “We think the October rally in risk assets is really on shaky ground because markets were looking for a dovish pivot from the Fed before and then looking for a break from the Fed,” Wei Li said, Chief Investment Strategist of BlackRock, on Yahoo Finance Live. (video above). “So it looks like the markets want to see a positive development in terms of the Fed’s dovish message. But we’re really not there yet because if you look at underlying inflation, it’s still very, very sticky. “ The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14% in October, on track for its best performance since 1976. The Dow’s gains were pretty broad based, including an 18% rise for JP Morgan and a 13% rise for McDonald’s while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are up 7.5% and 2.5% on the month, respectively. These gains came despite the threat of even higher interest rates and a sub-par earnings season (see Amazon and Meta warnings). And BlackRock’s Li thinks the return of enthusiasm for equities will be tested in November, not least by more hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve at its latest policy meeting this week. “We think rates will continue to rise,” Li explained. “It will peak at 5%. And don’t underestimate it too much, that’s very, very restrictive territory. , at 3.25%, is already restrictive for the economy.So we believe that in this current supply-constrained environment, the Fed is going to have to stage a recession to bring inflation down.Our assessment is that if it wanted to bring the inflation to 2% fast enough, that would represent a 2% shock to the US economy in 2023. It also represents 3 million more people out of work, pushing the unemployment rate to 5%.” The story continues Stock trader Peter Tuchman (L) works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Brian Sozzi is editor-in-chief and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn. Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Where android Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube

