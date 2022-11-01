Biden issues warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine





CNN

—



President Joe Biden on Monday escalated weeks of stark warnings to energy producers by launching a so-called windfall tax on their companies, calling on big gas companies to rack up gains from soaring prices that he attributes to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Today’s record profits are not because they are doing something new or innovative. Profits are a windfall from war, Biden said in brief remarks from the Roosevelt Room alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The speech came as Americans face high prices at the gas pump in the latter part of the midterm campaign season. Biden raised the possibility of pursuing the tax proposal, among other ideas, during hastily scheduled remarks at the White House on Monday afternoon. It was the latest in a series of political and rhetorical efforts to tackle high gas prices as Democrats prepare for a deadly midterm election.

Biden spoke just days after several global energy giants posted a string of massive corporate earnings and after several months of Biden targeting oil executives in a bid to boost private sector stocks to increase production and capacity, and, in turn, drive down high prices at the pump.

The president called on oil companies to act beyond their narrow self-interest, arguing that they had a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their country to invest in America by increasing the production and refining capacity.

Biden, who sought to get inflation under control eight days before the midterm elections, also proposed other restrictions for companies that don’t, which would require congressional approval.

If they don’t, he warned, they will pay higher tax on their excess profits and face higher restrictions. Biden did not go into the details or specifics of the restrictions, but said the administration would work with Congress to review those options available to us and others.

It’s time for these companies to stop profiting from war, take responsibility in this country, and give the American people a break while doing just fine, Biden added.

While Bidens’ rhetorical remarks directed at oil companies and executives have been at the heart of his public remarks for months, there has been a marked increase in White House attention in recent weeks. That effort received an unintended boost last week from an unlikely place: the CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp.

There have been discussions in the United States about our industry returning some of our profits directly to the American people, Darren Woods said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, according to Bloomberg News. This is exactly what we were doing in the form of our quarterly dividend.

The White House responded hours later on Bidens’ official presidential Twitter account.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but giving profits to shareholders is not the same as driving down prices for American families, the post said.

Biden hasn’t explicitly endorsed a windfall tax and the specifics of what he would consider will likely remain vague, but leading congressional Democrats have been pushing various windfall tax proposals targeting oil companies for more than a decade. a year. Biden, however, never threw his administration’s weight behind the idea, which is being vigorously opposed by the industry.

Any proposal to tax the profits of energy companies would require congressional action to implement a path that does not exist in the short term with a Senate evenly split, 50-50, between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans have strongly opposed the policy. Any proposal would likely have an even longer chance in the next Congress, with Republicans increasingly seen as likely to win a majority in the House.

Still, White House officials weighed the idea behind the scenes for months as gas prices soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, something West Wing officials said. viewed as directly correlated to Bidens’ approval rating, and by extension, Democratic prospects in the midterm elections.

Biden has repeatedly criticized gas companies for reaping the benefits of a tumultuous market as polls show voters giving the president low marks on his handling of the economy.

Those excess profits go to their shareholders and their executives instead of driving down prices at the pumps and providing relief to the American people who deserve and need it, he said at a political event Friday in Pennsylvania. , noting that at the time gasoline prices were down $1.25 a gallon from their summer peak. The current national average gasoline price is $3.76 per gallon, still up more than 35 cents from the same time last year, for AAA.

Biden has already taken the unprecedented action of releasing 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and has publicly and privately pushed for industry to increase production during the six-month period during which these sales were made.

But even as domestic production has increased, administration officials have faced a series of obstacles, including domestic refining capacity that was reduced in the years before Biden took office.

Despite months of work inside the White House to identify executive actions that would increase capacity, the scale of the investment and the lack of incentive for industry to pursue its own efforts given energy market volatility and US pressure to move away from fossil fuels have given few concrete options.

White House officials have met with industry executives several times in recent weeks, even as Biden continued to hammer oil executives and corporate earnings in his public remarks ahead of the election day.

As Biden administration officials have sought to balance one-sided policy options and pressure on industry, they have also weighed the possibility of limiting fuel exports in recent months. Industry groups have also opposed the idea, citing significant concerns in an Oct. 4 letter to the Department of Energy.

Last Friday, the president named Exxon and Shell as two of the companies with record profits, broadly adding that six of the biggest oil companies made $70 billion in profits in the last quarter.

He continued, I will continue to repeat it. They say I’m going after them, they ain’t seen nothing yet. I’m serious. This outrages me.