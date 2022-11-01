bne IntelliNews – Mongolia Stock Exchange’s imminent third-party sale plans are serious, says exchange CEO

Plans by the Mongolian government to partially privatize the border markets exchange have taken years to prepare. The exchange chief now claims that this plan could finally be realized within months and, if successful, will trigger even larger initial public offerings (IPOs).

The Mongolian Stock Exchange (MSE), fully state-owned since its inception in 1991, could float up to 34% of its shares by the end of the year, chief executive Altai Khangai said during a Zoom call. The remaining 66% would remain in government hands, controlled by the Ministry of Finance.

Mongolia sold many state-owned assets during its communist era, mostly food producers and textile companies, in a disorderly wave of privatization in the 1990s. Citizens at the time were given vouchers to buy company shares; many sold them to young entrepreneurs who became some of the wealthiest oligarchs in the country.

Yet many of Mongolia’s largest state-owned enterprises, including the national airline, mining assets and stock exchange, remain under government control, even after repeated attempts to take them public.

Altai believes the long-awaited IPO of MSE is imminent. This time it’s serious, previously we had hypothetical talks, but this time it’s serious and it’s ongoing, he said.

Parliament and the cabinet have approved the stock exchange privatization plan, Altai said. The next step for the exchange is to submit its prospectus to the Financial Regulatory Commission.

He advances quickly. We are now selecting listeners and underwriters, said Altai, who led the exchange twice, first from 2011 to 2014 and now since 2016. We are due to go public this year, [and be] 34%-listed.

MSE chief operating officer Javkhlan Ivanov said she expects the exchange prospectus to be submitted to the Financial Regulatory Commission (FRC) by the end of November or early December. An approval by the FRC is the last step before the shares can be listed.

Previous attempts to float MSE shares involved the London Stock Exchange Group but were never carried out. In 2012, London helped the Mongolian exchange migrate to the MillenniumIT trading platform. The pair then coordinated further technological and regulatory developments.

The exchange has a market capitalization of $1.6 billion and average daily trades of around $700,000. In September it was approved for inclusion in the Frontier Index by the FTSE Russell. Credibility was also boosted in 2018 with the addition of the first interlisted company, Nova Scotia junior mining company Erdene Resources Development Corp. (TSX:ERD), which also trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Peter Akerley, CEO of Erdenes, said the cross-listing has allowed the gold miner to open up more to the Mongolian public, through the publication of press releases and periodic reports in both languages. Erdene raised $6 million on the MSE and brought together 6,000 Mongolian stakeholders.

The main investors in the current push to take companies public will be domestic securities and financial services, Altai said. He declined to speculate on how much the MSE stock offering might yield.

The privatization effort could help the stock market stabilize after its recent roller coaster ride. Last year the MSE rose 133%, by far the most of any exchange, but it has fallen 18% this year.

Trading turnover on the stock exchange was helped in part by a series of bond issues. Last year, state-owned coal miner Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi issued a $245 million bond in the market.

The amended bank codes also compel the five largest banks to become publicly traded companies by the end of 2023. A review of banks’ asset quality has been completed and IPO processes are progressing earlier this month. -this. The state bank raised Mongolian tughrik (MNT) $25.4 billion ($7.9 million) by floating 5% of its shares.

Angana Banerji, the IMF’s mission chief in Mongolia, said she supported the banks’ IPO plan, but added that the Bank of Mongolia needs to closely monitor developments in the banking sector and take corrective measures. monitoring if necessary.

Intensive monitoring would be warranted given the economic uncertainties in Mongolia, Banerji said.

In a statement earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund advised the country to exercise caution as it prepares to privatize its non-financial state assets.

The privatization of non-financial public enterprises should be preceded by a solid risk assessment, a reinforced control of the debt and investments of public enterprises, a solid regulatory framework, [and] transparent reporting, concluded the IMF.

The report adds that privatization should include legislation aimed at establishing stricter budgetary discipline in public companies, for example by adopting a no-bailout clause.

The proposed IPO would be a victory for the government of Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, which bills itself as a progressive cabinet that embraces rapid infrastructure development, technology and investment. Altai said the privatization of MSE could serve as a litmus test for the sale of other state-owned assets.

We are going to be the pioneers, Altai said. I think if this list does well, it will be followed by other government-owned assets.