Admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange

BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED Admission to the London Stock Exchange

November 1, 2022

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the Company or Burning Rock), announces that, following its announcement on October 27, 2022, its ADSs have today been admitted to listing segment of the FCA’s official list and trading on the main market of the LSE under the ticker symbol BNR.

The Burning Rocks ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, such ADSs being fully fungible with the LSE listed ADSs. Custody and depository links have been established between Euroclear, Clearstream and DTC to facilitate cross-market transfers of ADS associated with secondary market trading.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to protect life through science, focuses on the application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection tests for advanced-stage cancer patients, and ii) early cancer detection, which has moved from proof-of-concept R&D to clinical validation step.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

