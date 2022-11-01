Business
Admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange
NOT TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR FROM AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE ILLEGAL .
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED Admission to the London Stock Exchange
November 1, 2022
Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, nor anything contained in the prospectus (the Prospectus) referred to herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or any commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any of the securities mentioned in this announcement except solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus, including the risk factors set out therein, published in connection with the admission (the Admission) of the Company’s US depository shares (the ADSs) to the standard listing segment of the FCA’s official list and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc (the LSE) by means of a direct listing ( direct quotation). A copy of the Prospectus dated October 27, 2022 is available for viewing on the Company’s website at http://ir.brbiotech.com/.
LONDON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the Company or Burning Rock), announces that, following its announcement on October 27, 2022, its ADSs have today been admitted to listing segment of the FCA’s official list and trading on the main market of the LSE under the ticker symbol BNR.
The Burning Rocks ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, such ADSs being fully fungible with the LSE listed ADSs. Custody and depository links have been established between Euroclear, Clearstream and DTC to facilitate cross-market transfers of ADS associated with secondary market trading.
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to protect life through science, focuses on the application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection tests for advanced-stage cancer patients, and ii) early cancer detection, which has moved from proof-of-concept R&D to clinical validation step.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.
Requests:
Important legal information
The information in this announcement is provided for informational purposes only and does not purport to be comprehensive or complete, and this announcement does not constitute or form part of an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity. No reliance can be placed by anyone for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or on its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The content of this announcement should not be construed as legal, financial or tax advice.
This announcement is not intended for broadcast, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or in any other jurisdiction where, or to anyone to whom, doing so would constitute violation of applicable law. or regulation.
These materials do not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, ADS or any other security, nor (or any part thereof -it), or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be invoked in connection with, any contract therefor.
This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections of future events. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements preceded, followed by, or including words such as target, believe, expect, aim, intend, may, anticipate, estimate, plan, project, will , may have, probably, should, would, could and all other words and terms of similar meaning or their negative. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Burning Rock and its subsidiaries. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements may not occur. Past performance cannot be taken as an indication of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that the trends or activities underlying past performance will continue in the future. No representation or warranty is or will be made that any forward-looking statement will occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement.
Burning Rock expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and disclaims any obligation to update its view of the risks or uncertainties described herein or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. – forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
The information in this announcement is subject to change. Persons viewing this announcement should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks set out in the Prospectus.
Unless otherwise stated, market, industry and competitive position data are estimates (and therefore, approximate) and should be treated with caution. This information has not been independently audited or verified, and the Group has not verified the underlying economic assumptions on which it is based. Certain data in this announcement, including financial, statistical and operational information, has been rounded. Due to rounding, the totals of the data presented in this announcement may differ slightly from the actual arithmetic totals of these data.
For the avoidance of doubt, content from the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form part of, this announcement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/01/2545220/0/en/Admission-to-Trading-on-the-London-Stock-Exchange.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange
- Italy: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred near the western coast of the province of Cosenza at approximately 22:42 CET on October 31.
- Donald Trump Jr. changes tone on Paul Pelosi’s ‘heinous’ attack
- Power of unity: Prime Minister Modi sees a message in response to the collapse of the Morbi bridge | Latest India News
- Utah Tech Granted Official Patent and Trademark Resource Center Designation – St George News
- U.S. oil production nears 12 million barrels/day, pre-pandemic high
- Halloween perfect day for hat tricks, treats in NHL
- Baublebar launches Minibar in response to growing demand for children’s fashion
- US rejects Imran Khan’s claim to US hand in ousting – Pakistan
- Put your earrings back on and take your flag! Xi Jinping’s Marriage to Chinese Patriotism and Traditionalism
- The EU and the Balkan divide
- The Hirshhorn Museum is planning a major renovation once the sculpture garden reopens