How the US Fed Caused the Stock Market Crash

If you asked private investors what triggered the stock market crash this year, most would probably name the war in Ukraine.

The possibility of the conflict with Russia causing a global catastrophe hammered sentiment, but it was not the primary cause of the crash.

Others may point to runaway inflation, triggered by this year’s energy shock and post-Covid supply shortages. That’s not it either.

The ongoing pandemic lockdowns in China have not helped, but the number one threat to markets is none of these.

It’s the US Federal Reserve.

The Fed is the main reason markets and investors are scared and the recovery won’t come until Chairman Jerome Powell changes his hawkish tone.

When it becomes accommodative again, the markets will rise again. Some believe that day is not far away and that investors should prepare for it.

There’s an old adage that bull markets don’t die of old age, but are killed by the Federal Reserve. That has certainly been the case this year.

The Fed could have saved the markets from Russian President Vladimir Putin, just as it saved them from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and the March 2020 pandemic.

All that needed to be done was give them another burst of cheap money in the form of near-zero interest rates and even more quantitative easing.

And it almost certainly would have if it hadn’t been for the inflation.

Instead of bailing out the US economy, as it has done for the past 25 or so years, the Fed is actively aiming to smash a hole in the bottom by engineering a recession to keep prices from spiraling out of control.

He reversed decades of monetary easing by raising the federal funds rate from 0.25% to 3.25% in eight months, and moved from QE to QT. Quantitative tightening is now reducing the Fed’s balance sheet by $85 billion a month.

This is draining the global economy of liquidity, causing this crash that we see around us.

The Fed’s tightening has wreaked havoc and sent investors to shelter, says David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

There are few safe havens because Mr. Powell is a belated attack on inflation.

The S&P 500 has fallen 27% this year, while many bond investors have fallen 40%. Even traditional inflation hedges, like gold, failed to shine, Morrison says.

Markets expect further tightening to come, pricing near 100% chance of another 75 basis point hike in the fed funds rate at this week’s meeting, which would take it to 4% .

Still, there are growing hopes that Mr. Powell may soon strike a more dovish note, Mr. Morrison said.

Just a month ago, analysts were expecting another 75 basis point hike in December, but they have now revised that forecast down. Since rate hikes act with a lag, it makes sense to slow things down to avoid a deep recession, he adds.

The Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week could be crucial.

If the Fed signals, either in its statement or at Mr. Powell’s subsequent press conference, that it is preparing to back off from an overly aggressive monetary tightening program, we could see a significant market rally going forward. end of the year is approaching, according to Mr. Morrison.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond Williams, also sees grounds for optimism.

Although in the very near term base rates are bound to rise, a de-escalation of the tightening process may not be too far off, he says.

Investors factored in a host of challenges, including tensions over Taiwan, Covid restrictions in China, political and economic disarray in the UK and Europe, and the collapse of the Japanese yen, but Mr Batstone- Carr says they missed something.

What has not been discounted is the likelihood that the eventual outcomes of the series of crises hitting the planet in 2022 may conclude constructively.

He suspects that a recession, expected at the end of 2022-2023, could prove short and shallow and succeed in reducing inflationary pressures.

This, in turn, will likely cause the rate hike process to peak, in which case markets will focus squarely on easing monetary policy. With the challenges of 2022 in the rearview mirror, the happy question for investors will likely be how best to position portfolios for a more constructive future.

This year, weakness in global equities has removed much of the scum from absolute valuation metrics and set the stage for a more constructive 2023, adds Batstone-Carr.

The money supply is shrinking rapidly, suggesting the Fed is winning its fight against inflation, according to Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

As such, ahead of a possible slowdown in the rate hike cycle, investors might consider a more bullish approach to equity markets, Coghlan said.

If the risks that weighed on equities, such as central bank action and rising energy costs, begin to subside, today’s cheap stock market valuations will become increasingly attractive. .

Central banks outside the United States are already easing rates, with the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada raising rates by 0.25% and 50 basis points, respectively, in October.

It was more dovish than markets expected and offers bulls reason for optimism, said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Don’t get carried away, though.

We haven’t hit peak rates yet, and stubbornly high inflation could stifle that near-term optimism, he says.

John Wyn-Evans, head of investment strategy at Investec Wealth & Investment, also fears investors are jumping too soon, buoyed by recent dovish surprises from Australia and Canada.

As always, it will be the Fed that defines the next stage of the financial market cycle.

There is growing talk of when and how to slow the pace of increases, but it is far from the pivot traders need.

Wyn-Evans thinks the Fed will only ease when activity and inflation are much weaker than they are today.

The effects of the policy tightening that has already taken place will take some time to trickle down to data and corporate earnings, so there could be a long battle between the prospect of a peak in the yield cycle and the earnings downgrades.

Investec is gearing up for the big change, starting to close out its underweight position in equities.

But we need more visibility into both corporate earnings and the timing of the rate cycle to consider being outright bullish, Wyn-Evans said.

There’s another old investor who says you can’t fight the Fed. Investors shouldn’t even try. But they should watch him closely.

The Fed can kill any market rally, as we have seen this summer. It will also fire the starting gun at the next one.

Not yet.

Updated: 01 November 2022, 05:00