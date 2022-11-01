DOJ Antitrust obtains its first conviction for anti-poaching and wage-fixing conduct

Click for PDF

On October 27, 2022, VDA OC LLC (VDA) pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy with another healthcare staffing company to assign salaried nurses and fix their salaries in violation of Section 1 of the Act Sherman.[1] The case marks the first successful criminal prosecution for a violation of labor market antitrust laws, following two major losses for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier this year with acquittals in United States v DaVita, Inc.No.1:21-cr-00229 (D. Col.), and United States vs. Jindalno. 4:20-cr-00358 (ED Tex.).

VDA underlined the extremely limited character of the [conspiratorial] agreement in a statement.[2] According to the indictment, VDA entered into a nine-month agreement not to hire nurses from a competitor in Nevada’s Clark County School District (CCSD) or raise school nurse salaries.[3] The deal began in or around October 2016, when former VDA regional manager Ryan Hee emailed an anonymous competitor executive saying: [p]After our conversation, we will not be recruiting any of your active CCSD nurses and [i]If someone threatens us for more money, we’ll tell them to kick rocks![4] The competitors executive replied, [a]greed on our side too. I am glad that we can work through this together and assure that we will not let the employees on the ground run our businesses in the future.[5] The deal reportedly ended in or around July 2017.[6]

VDA was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $62,000 and restitution of $72,000 to the nurses involved.[7] Under the US Sentencing Guidelines (USSG), antitrust fine ranges are calculated by first determining the base fine, which is 20% of the relevant trade volume.[8] The DOJ has not yet addressed how to measure affected trade volume in labor market cases, but this case confirms the prevailing assumption that the DOJ will seek to calculate trade volume using compensation paid. to employees affected by the defendants for the duration of the alleged conduct. The trade volume attributed to VDA was $218,016 based on payroll records for wages paid to affected nurses during the conspiracy period.[9] The resulting base fine was $43,603, which is adjusted for culpability under the USSG, giving a recommended fine range of between $52,324 and $104,647.[10]

The DOJ likely agreed to recommend a fine near the lower end of the USSG’s fine range due to the relatively high amount of restitution that VDA agreed to pay. The restitution of $72,000 reflects almost a third of the agreed trade volume, which is much higher than settlement rates in previous non-poaching civil cases.[11] The VDAs resolution says nothing about how the DOJ identified the affected nurses or how the restitution payment will be distributed, although the methodology adopted by the DOJ is of great interest to parties in the cases. future.

VDA’s willingness to pay such generous restitution, in exchange for a lower criminal fine, may reflect its own interest in a biased settlement toward compensating alleged victims to reduce the risk of civil lawsuits. Indeed, the DOJ noted in its sentencing memorandum that the VDA’s restitution payment would potentially spare the nurses from having to pursue parallel civil lawsuits to recover damages.[12] This is a promising avenue for the DOJ to entice companies to enter into plea deals that merit further investigation. The companies now face years of costly and cumbersome civil litigation following numerous criminal antitrust investigations and must consider whether a resolution with the DOJ will impair its ability to defend those cases. If the DOJ is willing to negotiate reasonable restitution amounts in plea agreements and to argue in court that agreed restitution payments fully compensate allegedly injured employees, this can significantly reduce the risk of private lawsuits. This incentive may also extend to recipients of leniency under the Antitrust Divisions’ Leniency Policy, which was recently updated to require plaintiffs to present concrete and reasonably practicable plans for restitution to aggrieved parties.[13]

The DOJ case is still pending against former VDA regional director Ryan Hee. Hee has pleaded not guilty and is currently due for trial in April 2023.

________________________

[1] Plea agreement at 2-3, United States v VDA OC, LLCno. 2:21-cr-00098 (D. Nev. 27 Oct. 2022).

[2] See Dan Papscun, DOJ scores first non-poaching victory with condemnation of recruiting firms (October 27, 2022, 2:23 p.m.), Bloomberg News, https://news.bloomberglaw.com/in-house-counsel/doj-notches-first-no-poach-win-with-guilty-plea-paine?utm_source =rss&utm_medium=CCNW&utm_campaign=00000184-1a94-d054-af8e-5bb56feb0001.

[3] See Indictment at 12-14, United States v VDA OC, LLCno. 2:21-cr-00098 (D. Nev. March 26, 2021).

[4] Identifier. at 14.

[5] Identifier.

[6] See id. at 12.

[7] Plea agreement at 10.

[8] USSG 2R1.1(d), 8C2.4.

[9] Memory on the sentence at 4, United States v VDA OC, LLC, no. 2:21-cr-00098 (D. Nev. 20 Oct. 2022). Interestingly, the DOJ did not consider the value of non-monetary benefits or other forms of non-monetary compensation for affected nurses in calculating the base VDA fine.

[10] Identifier. at 4-5.

[11] For example, a survey of eleven employee class action settlements from 2002 to 2020 shows that the parties settled for between 1.4% and 5.3% of the total compensation at issue. See Exhibit E to the Motion for Preliminary Approval of the Proposed Class Settlement, In re: Railway Industry Emp. Antitrust litigation without poaching., To know. 18-mc-798 (WD Pa. 24 February 2020).

[12] Memory on the sentence at 6.

[13] Frequency of questions asked about the antitrust divisions’ leniency programUS Dept of Justice, Antitrust Division (April 4, 2022), 3435.

