More CFPB Attacks on Bank Fees Through Policy Statements

On October 26, 2022, President Biden appeared at the White House with Rohit Chopra, Director of the CFPB, and Lina Khan, Chairman of the FTC, to announce that his administration is taking steps to eliminate all “unwanted fees,” such as fees for deposited checks that are returned unpaid, fees for surprise bank overdraft, hidden hotel reservation fees and termination fees to keep people from changing cable plans. The president said that (1) his administration charges fees for depositing a bouncing check and overdraft fees for (APSN) transactions that are authorized in a positive balance but then settle in a negative balance to save consumers more than $1 billion annually, (2) the CFPB is developing rules and guidelines that would reduce credit card late fees that cost credit cardholders $24 billion annually, and (3) his administration encouraged banks to reduce the fees they charge consumers across the board and for the CFPB to develop rules that would require banks to go further in tackling other types of unwanted fees. . The White House also released a blog about the president’s junk fee initiative.

At the event, Director Chopra announced that the CFPB had just Posted new guidance (described below) regarding two bank deposit fee practices that are likely unfair and illegal under current law. The CFPB guidelines rely on the unfair component of the UDAAP, which prohibits an act or practice if (1) it causes or is likely to cause substantial harm to consumers; (2) the harm is not reasonably avoidable by consumers; and (3) the harm is not outweighed by compensating benefits to consumers or competition.

CFPB Circular 2022-06 addresses the practice of charging surprise overdraft fees for ASPN transactions. The CFPB said these charges are unfair because they cannot be reasonably anticipated by consumers, are likely to inflict significant harm that cannot be avoided, and are not outweighed by compensatory benefits to consumers or competition. The CFPB cited previous guidance from the Federal Reserve and FDIC and its recent consent order regarding ASPN overdraft fees. The CFPB called these charges contingencies because financial institutions use overdraft assessment policies and processes that are unintelligible to many consumers and consumers cannot control, such as settlement time, order of display, availability of funds and balance used for overdraft fees. The CFPB noted: Some practices of financial institutions may exacerbate the harm caused by unexpected overdraft fees from APSN transactions by pricing overdraft fees beyond the number of transactions for which the account had insufficient funds. In these APSN situations, financial institutions assess overdraft fees at settlement based on consumers’ available balance reduced by debit holds, rather than consumers’ ledger balance, resulting in consumers being charged multiple overdraft charges when they could reasonably expect only one. Based on this policy, it appears that the CFPB would consider ASPN overdraft fees to be unfair even if a bank were to clearly disclose to consumers that overdraft fees apply to APSN transactions.

CFPB compliance Bulletin 2022-06 also discusses the practice of charging a fee for returned deposited items. The CFPB said that [b]Lanket’s policies of charging consumers a returned deposited item fee for all returned transactions, regardless of circumstances or account behaviors, are likely unfair. The CFPB’s analysis focuses on consumers’ lack of awareness and control over whether the check will be returned unpaid. The CFPB suggested that such fees could be charged if a banking policy and practice is well suited to address the issue, does not otherwise harm consumers, minimizes losses to the depository institution that would be passed on to consumers, strengthen the integrity of the banking system by avoiding losses and, in the event of fraud, prevent behavior contrary to public order as set out in statutes and common law. Although the CFPB has stated that this fee would be permitted for a consumer who (a) repeatedly deposits NSF checks from the same originator or (b) deposits unsigned checks, the CFPB does not consider the impracticality of this approach as it likely requires manual processing of returned checks.

As mentioned earlier, the CFPB continues to avoid promulgating transparent rules by using notice and comment procedures. Instead, the CFPB relies on these policy statements to dictate what is likely to be considered a UDAAP under the CFPA. By publishing these policy statements, which the CFPB says do not impose any legal requirements on external parties, as well as previous blog posts, several overdraft studies and enforcement actions, the CFPB has made it difficult for banks seeking to comply with the rules. promulgated to identify clear requirements. Therefore, to avoid regulatory scrutiny and mitigate risk, banks should review their fee policies with respect to overdraft fees for APSN, fees for deposited and returned unpaid checks, and other fees that may be later classified as unwanted charges.