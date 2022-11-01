Business
More CFPB Attacks on Bank Fees Through Policy Statements
On October 26, 2022, President Biden appeared at the White House with Rohit Chopra, Director of the CFPB, and Lina Khan, Chairman of the FTC, to announce that his administration is taking steps to eliminate all “unwanted fees,” such as fees for deposited checks that are returned unpaid, fees for surprise bank overdraft, hidden hotel reservation fees and termination fees to keep people from changing cable plans. The president said that (1) his administration charges fees for depositing a bouncing check and overdraft fees for (APSN) transactions that are authorized in a positive balance but then settle in a negative balance to save consumers more than $1 billion annually, (2) the CFPB is developing rules and guidelines that would reduce credit card late fees that cost credit cardholders $24 billion annually, and (3) his administration encouraged banks to reduce the fees they charge consumers across the board and for the CFPB to develop rules that would require banks to go further in tackling other types of unwanted fees. . The White House also released a blog about the president’s junk fee initiative.
At the event, Director Chopra announced that the CFPB had just Posted new guidance (described below) regarding two bank deposit fee practices that are likely unfair and illegal under current law. The CFPB guidelines rely on the unfair component of the UDAAP, which prohibits an act or practice if (1) it causes or is likely to cause substantial harm to consumers; (2) the harm is not reasonably avoidable by consumers; and (3) the harm is not outweighed by compensating benefits to consumers or competition.
CFPB Circular 2022-06 addresses the practice of charging surprise overdraft fees for ASPN transactions. The CFPB said these charges are unfair because they cannot be reasonably anticipated by consumers, are likely to inflict significant harm that cannot be avoided, and are not outweighed by compensatory benefits to consumers or competition. The CFPB cited previous guidance from the Federal Reserve and FDIC and its recent consent order regarding ASPN overdraft fees. The CFPB called these charges contingencies because financial institutions use overdraft assessment policies and processes that are unintelligible to many consumers and consumers cannot control, such as settlement time, order of display, availability of funds and balance used for overdraft fees. The CFPB noted: Some practices of financial institutions may exacerbate the harm caused by unexpected overdraft fees from APSN transactions by pricing overdraft fees beyond the number of transactions for which the account had insufficient funds. In these APSN situations, financial institutions assess overdraft fees at settlement based on consumers’ available balance reduced by debit holds, rather than consumers’ ledger balance, resulting in consumers being charged multiple overdraft charges when they could reasonably expect only one. Based on this policy, it appears that the CFPB would consider ASPN overdraft fees to be unfair even if a bank were to clearly disclose to consumers that overdraft fees apply to APSN transactions.
CFPB compliance Bulletin 2022-06 also discusses the practice of charging a fee for returned deposited items. The CFPB said that [b]Lanket’s policies of charging consumers a returned deposited item fee for all returned transactions, regardless of circumstances or account behaviors, are likely unfair. The CFPB’s analysis focuses on consumers’ lack of awareness and control over whether the check will be returned unpaid. The CFPB suggested that such fees could be charged if a banking policy and practice is well suited to address the issue, does not otherwise harm consumers, minimizes losses to the depository institution that would be passed on to consumers, strengthen the integrity of the banking system by avoiding losses and, in the event of fraud, prevent behavior contrary to public order as set out in statutes and common law. Although the CFPB has stated that this fee would be permitted for a consumer who (a) repeatedly deposits NSF checks from the same originator or (b) deposits unsigned checks, the CFPB does not consider the impracticality of this approach as it likely requires manual processing of returned checks.
As mentioned earlier, the CFPB continues to avoid promulgating transparent rules by using notice and comment procedures. Instead, the CFPB relies on these policy statements to dictate what is likely to be considered a UDAAP under the CFPA. By publishing these policy statements, which the CFPB says do not impose any legal requirements on external parties, as well as previous blog posts, several overdraft studies and enforcement actions, the CFPB has made it difficult for banks seeking to comply with the rules. promulgated to identify clear requirements. Therefore, to avoid regulatory scrutiny and mitigate risk, banks should review their fee policies with respect to overdraft fees for APSN, fees for deposited and returned unpaid checks, and other fees that may be later classified as unwanted charges.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.consumerfinancemonitor.com/2022/10/31/more-cfpb-attacks-on-bank-fees-through-policy-statements/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- More CFPB Attacks on Bank Fees Through Policy Statements
- Three small earthquakes were reported on Monday afternoon
- UK Charts: Bayonetta 3 Wins Bronze Medal in Nintendo’s Powerful Week
- DOJ Antitrust obtains its first conviction for anti-poaching and wage-fixing conduct
- Xi awards Friendship Medal to Vietnamese Communist Party leader
- UVA, other major cancer groups looking to boost lung cancer screening
- Jabalpur earthquake news: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale is in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh state
- Learn more about lung cancer risk factors
- New RSV Vaccine Data Raise Hopes of Availability Next Fall
- Xi holds talks with Vietnamese Communist Party chief – Xinhua
- Morbi tragedy: Twitter trolls PM with throwback to ‘act of fraud’ comment
- UK’s Jenna Robinson, married at First Sight, responds to Thomas Hartley’s “so-called” apology.