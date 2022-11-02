Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, November 1
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Look to the future
October was a volatile but ultimately successful time for stocks. The Dow rose nearly 14%, the composite’s best month since January 1976, when Gerald Ford was president and months before the original “Rocky” hit theaters. The Nasdaq even ignored Big Tech’s meager earnings to finish in the green. But time is ticking and there is even more revenue to come this season. This week, however, is mostly about the Federal Reserve. Key central bank policymakers are likely to hike rates another three-quarters of a point in their fight against high inflation. It’s cooked, though. It’s the forward-looking elements of the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday that will likely move markets, and investors are eagerly awaiting any signs that Jerome Powell and his team are considering easing their plans. Read live market updates here.
2. Home builders see a “cliff”
A man carries siding into a house at a new home construction site in Trappe, Maryland, October 28, 2022.
jim watson | AFP | Getty Images
Homebuilders who thrived during the early days of the Covid pandemic now know a suddenly colder market, due to skyrocketing mortgage rates. Home prices have already fallen, sellers have become more reluctant to part with their low rates, and buyers are spooked by high prices and soaring rates. That makes for a disastrous 2023, according to some homebuilders. “There’s this cliff that happens in January,” said Denver-area Thrive Homebuilders CEO Gene Myers. “Any hope for a soft landing really evaporated last spring when it became so clear that our customers accustomed to such low mortgage rates were going to go on strike.”
3. One for the books
The Penguin logo is seen on the spines of books displayed on a shelf at Book Passage on November 2, 2021 in Corte Madera, California. The US Department of Justice is suing Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster to stop the companies from completing a merger valued at $2.175 billion.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Fall for the Biden administration and its skepticism of super-mergers. (Kroger and Albertsons, take note.) A federal judge on Monday blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.2 billion takeover of rival publisher Simon & Schuster, which is owned by World Paramount. The judge, Florence Pan, sided with the Justice Department, saying the merger would “reduce competition” for bestselling books. Penguin, owned by Bertelsmann, criticized the decision, calling it “a setback for readers and authors”, and said the company would seek an appeal. Stephen King, one of Simon & Schuster’s top authors, welcomed the decision. “The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was about preserving (and growing) PRH’s market share. In other words: $$$,” said the maven of horror. tweeted on Halloween night.
4. Big profits for Big Oil
Saudi Aramco said strong market conditions helped lift its second-quarter net profit to $48.4 billion from $25.5 billion a year earlier.
Maxim Chemetov | Reuters
Two other oil giants published exceptional third-quarter results on Tuesday morning, as the industry took advantage of rising commodity prices. Great Britain PB said its profit for the period was more than double what it was in the year-ago quarter, easily beating analysts’ expectations. Saudi Aramco’s net income also beat expectations, reaching $42.4 billion in the quarter, compared with $30.4 billion in the year-ago period. The corporate results come after Shell, Exxon, Chevron and other energy titans posted similarly stellar profits as consumers around the world grapple with higher fuel prices and the cost of inflated life.
Read more: Biden threatens to raise taxes on oil companies if they don’t work to lower gas prices
5. Ukraine discovers Russian torture chambers
The entrance to a basement that was allegedly used as a torture chamber in a house where prisoners were held, discovered by Ukrainian police in the center of Pisky Radkivsky, Ukraine on October 6, 2022.
The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Ukrainian police said they discovered 34 places that Russian forces allegedly used as torture chambers and illegal prisons in formerly occupied areas of the country. Ukraine has accused Russia of widespread war crimes, even as the Kremlin denies targeting civilians, despite evidence to the contrary. Ukraine opened 40,742 war crimes cases against Russian soldiers and accomplices on Monday. Read Live War Updates here.
CNBC’s Alex Harring, Diana Olick, Sam Meredith, Natasha Turak and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
|
