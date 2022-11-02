Indonesia Stock Exchange to Develop Carbon Market with MGVX





The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the country’s national securities exchange and one of the fastest growing on the continent, is exploring the possibility of working with MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to develop Indonesia’s carbon trading system.

The development comes as the Indonesian government plans to launch the country’s own emissions trading system by 2025 to incentivize domestic companies in high-emitting industries to reduce their emissions. To date, Indonesia is among 61 countries with established carbon pricing regulations and has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 with international support, whether through funding or new technologies. Indonesia itself has delivered on its sustainability pledges, having cut 10.37 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from its power plants in 2021 alone, 210.8% of its original target. Commenting on the partnership, Jeffrey Hendrik, Director of Business Development at IDX, said: The Indonesian government has recognized the vital role that the financial services industry can play in strengthening the country’s commitments to sustainable development. IDX is currently preparing for the possibility of becoming a carbon exchange in Indonesia and has entered into discussions with several parties to deepen our knowledge. We believe this strategic partnership with MVGX can help us build a robust carbon trading infrastructure and ecosystem that will support the country’s plan to develop a sustainable financial ecosystem. Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MVGX, said: At MVGX, our goal is to build an ecosystem of secure and compliant carbon trading systems around the world to empower and enable businesses and governments to achieve their sustainability goals. Today, carbon markets continue to face challenges related to lack of transparency, standardization and liquidity. We are delighted to support IDX as they strive to reach this critical milestone in Indonesian climate policy and raise the bar for green finance in the region. MVGX leverages blockchain technology which provides a transparent and tamper-proof record of the performance of all credit-related green projects listed on its exchange infrastructure. This will give buyers and issuers the greatest assurance of the integrity of carbon credits listed in the IDX registry. When used for corporate carbon neutrality verification, these credits will be certified against internationally recognized gold standards for carbon footprint validation in accordance with ISO 14064-1 Carbon Footprint Verification: 2018 and PAS 2060 carbon neutrality verification. Michael Sheren, Chairman of MVGX, Former Senior Advisor to the Bank of England, Former Co-Chair of the G20 Sustainable Finance Study Group, said: Asia is expected to be among the hardest hit by the impact of change. climate change, and it is estimated that $2 trillion in sustainable finance will be needed over the next decade in Southeast Asia alone to pave the way for a sustainable transition to net zero. Home to a third of the world’s rainforests, Indonesia has made significant progress in its efforts to mitigate deforestation and, working with IDX, we welcome this opportunity to support the country in its next climate-related stage. as it seeks to develop and launch its own carbon trading ledger. IDX is a self-regulatory organization that aims to be a competitive exchange with world-class credibility that holds membership credentials with the World Federation of Exchanges and Sustainable Exchanges. As one of the fastest growing exchanges on the continent, IDX has over 800 companies listed on its exchange and a total of over 4.2 million investors on the exchange. Irvan Susandy, Trade and Membership Director of IDX, said: Indonesia has so many potential nature-based solutions. With a fully operational carbon trading infrastructure in place, businesses and governments will be able to trade carbon credits while identifying high-quality climate projects. This partnership with MVGX will strengthen IDX’s ability and capability to engineer a carbon trading exchange as part of Indonesia’s efforts to build a climate-resilient future. MVGX is a leading FinTech company that provides end-to-end Carbon-as-a-Service solutions, backed by its licensed digital asset exchange platform and patent-pending technologies, including its twin digital non-fungible (NFDT) and CNT), its exclusive digital carbon credit. CNTs address one of the most challenging aspects of the Paris Agreement (COP21), namely the ability to properly verify and track carbon credits enabling carbon neutrality at scale and facilitating the global goal of zero emissions net. MVGX has built a world-class digital exchange platform with top Nasdaq engines, MVGX’s proprietary digital asset registry with carbon footprint label and rigorous compliance processes. MVGX is committed to linking carbon markets in different jurisdictions and connecting illiquid assets in the real economy with greater accessibility for investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.finextra.com/pressarticle/94698/indonesia-stock-exchange-to-develop-carbon-market-with-mgvx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos