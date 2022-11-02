Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip, Then Fed Up; Jobs Data Cap Gains

Updated at 4:33 p.m. EST

US stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday as the dollar held steady against its global peers and oil prices surged as investors settled in for the start of the crucial two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve in Washington.

Stocks were quickly boosted by Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Planned $16.6 billion takeover of cardiovascular device maker Abiomed (AMDD) . These gains, however, were wiped out by a modest gain in manufacturing activity in October, as well as figures showing that job creation in September reached 10.7 million, suggesting renewed tension in the labor market. work.

As central banks around the world, mindful of the impact of their fight against inflation on global growth prospects, signal the potential for rate hikes to slow in the coming months, investors are betting tomorrow on a message dovish from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell even as they hold bets on a 75 basis point hike in its key rate, which currently sits between 3% and 3.5%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, one of the first central banks to ease the pace of its tightening cycle earlier this year, posted a weaker-than-expected increase of 25 basis points overnight, lifting its lending rate benchmark to a nine-year high of 2.85%.

The move helped pick up the pace of the US dollar, which was down 0.65% against a basket of its global peers at 110.805, while yields on the benchmark 10-year note rose to 4.044% after October PMI data.

Anticipation of a Fed “pivot” on rate hikes heading into 2023, along with resilient industrial and other non-tech earnings for many U.S. companies in the September quarter and economic data under Stronger-than-expected underlyings gave equities a solid boost ahead of the final two months of the year.

Earnings may struggle to sustain this optimism, however, given that collective S&P 500 earnings – once the energy sector is removed – are expected to fall 0.4%, with only a very modest gain expected over the course of the year. for the three months ending in December.

“After a remarkably broad rally that eluded nearly all of the mega-cap tech leadership that kept markets higher for so long, the market finds itself close to overbought conditions and poised for a pullback,” said Quincy Krosby. , chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“With inflationary pressures still high, but still beginning to decline, three-month euro-dollar futures remain above 5%, underscoring that markets do not see an imminent ‘pivot’ from the Fed. , despite the market’s incessant desire to see signs of a ‘pivot’ embedded in almost any less hawkish Fed commentary,” he added.

Markets now face a crucial series of key data points, including Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, a Thursday policy meeting at the Bank of England, Friday’s October jobs report and next Tuesday’s midterm elections, which will test the resilience of its recent rally.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 15.88 points at the close of trading while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 85 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 97.3 points.

In overseas markets, the region-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.6% in Frankfurt, while London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.29%, thanks in part to higher oil prices and BP plc’s $8.2 billion third-quarter profit explosion.

Overnight in Asia, the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index rose 2.58% amid unverified reports of an imminent easing of lockdown restrictions in China, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.33% to a six-week high of 27,5678.92 points.

Reports of an easing of Covid restrictions, as well as a weaker US dollar, weighed on global oil prices, with WTI crude futures for December delivery rising $2 to 88 $.52 a barrel.

The move came just hours after President Joe Biden accused America’s biggest oil companies of running a “war bonanza” that generated record profits but left Americans paying more for gas and home heating. Consequently.

“My team will work with Congress to consider these options available to us and others,” Biden told reporters at the White House Monday night. “It’s time for these companies to stop profiting from the war, take responsibility in this country and give the American people a break and get away with it.”

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares rose 1.65% in premarket trading to point to an opening price of $112.65 apiece, a move that would extend the stock’s year-to-date gain to around 83, 8%. Chevron (CLC) which is up 52% ​​for the year, gained 1.63% to $183.85 apiece.

UberTechnologies (UBER) Shares were another notable driver, up 13% after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue and forecasting firmer earnings in the near term, a growth in its rides business offset a modest slowdown in shipments of food.

Pfizer (DFP) Shares rose 5% after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, while raising its vaccine sales forecast, amid continued demand for its Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment.