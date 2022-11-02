Is the stock market bullish or bearish?

Savvy market watchers understand that economic and stock market cycles are related but not identical. The stock market has a cycle that tends to lead or lag the business cycle.

In the diagram below, you can see which sectors and commodities generally perform better or worse at different points in the stock market and economic cycles.

While the health of the economy is measured by lagging indicators, the stock market is looking to the future. Stock market investors don’t focus on where the economy is going, but where they think it will go in the coming months. Economists read the latest economic reports on lagging data. Stock market investors try to read economic “tea leaves” for clues about future direction.

Strong economy, strong market

A strong economy is easy to identify. Corporate earnings are strong, growing businesses are expanding and new ones are being created. Unemployment is low, to the point that many vacancies go unfilled due to a lack of qualified or willing applicants. Incomes are rising and consumer spending is strong. Housing is robust, with lots of new construction being started and prices appreciating. Prices for energy and other raw materials tend to rise due to strong demand.

In a strong economy, stocks have an uptrend with occasional pullbacks within that trend. Every dip can be purchased, and penalties for doing so are the exception rather than the rule. More speculative stocks tend to do well as investors try to place capital ahead of future growth industries.

Mixed signals, economic contracts

Economic conditions eventually weaken for a number of reasons. It could be a speculative bubble that has simply gone too far. It could be a lagging financial calculation due to excessive credit expansion. Or perhaps a once-a-century pandemic that results in a drastic downturn in economic activity. We have seen all of these conditions over the past few decades.

Stocks tend to continue rising in a bull market even if leading indicators begin to show weakness. Investors who step in to “buy the dip” are getting it wrong with increasing frequency. Capital tends to gravitate towards more defensive sectors and asset classes like the US dollar and commodities as cracks form in investor recency bias – thus volatility increases. Eventually, the inertia of the equity bull market fades as investors realize that economic indicators are deteriorating and likely to worsen. This is when stocks can appear both bullish and bearish on a day-to-day and sector-by-sector basis, confusing and frustrating investors.



Central bank stimulus mode

In a deteriorating “typical” economy, central banks like the Fed will at some point step in to kick-start the economy by reducing the cost of capital with lower interest rates, also known as quantitative easing.

An optional part of this monetary policy is for the Fed to buy distressed assets. In an extreme economic stumble, governments can step in with fiscal policy measures such as direct stimulus and institutional bailouts. Eventually, the economy recovers. But there is also the risk of over-stimulating the economy.

Central bank’s way of fighting inflation

When the economy runs “too hot”, strong demand drives out too little supply. And this, of course, leads to inflation in the prices of goods and services. At some point, the Fed will intervene by raising interest rates as part of a quantitative tightening program. A strong US dollar and higher Treasury yields go hand in hand with higher target rates from the Fed.

The strong dollar makes US exports and commodities priced in USD more expensive to the rest of the world. This affects inflation in other countries and poses greater challenges for their central banks. A strong US dollar also dampens US exports and the profits of multinational companies.

In this phase, there is a risk of central banks overreacting in their fight against inflation.

Mixed signals, lows in the economy

Why is it so hard to tell when a weak economy is bottoming out? Mixed signals. Some metrics are still falling, while others are improving.

When stocks have been bearish and are far from their highs, investors look for signs that they can once again grow their capital in the stock market. This is another time when stock trends can change direction on a daily basis.

Erase Signals

Clear signs of an economic recovery include a spike in inflation data and more dovish language from the Fed, suggesting the pace of interest rate increases will slow or even reverse. Signs that inflation has peaked include:

Falling Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.

Lower wage costs.

Lower consumer spending.

Falling Treasury yields.

Improve bond prices.

By the time we see clear signals that an economic bottom has bottomed out, the stock market is likely already far ahead. Persistent bad news like disappointing earnings reports are more easily ignored when investors focus on the outlook. Investors are anticipating a recovery that is not yet fully formed, but they are ready to get back into the water.

When the signals are still mixed in a weak economy, investors again ask, “Is the stock market bullish or bearish?” The surest answer in such a time of uncertainty is “Yes”.

By Brian Benson on behalf of Chris Vermeulen