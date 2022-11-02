Business
Is the stock market bullish or bearish?
Savvy market watchers understand that economic and stock market cycles are related but not identical. The stock market has a cycle that tends to lead or lag the business cycle.
In the diagram below, you can see which sectors and commodities generally perform better or worse at different points in the stock market and economic cycles.
While the health of the economy is measured by lagging indicators, the stock market is looking to the future. Stock market investors don’t focus on where the economy is going, but where they think it will go in the coming months. Economists read the latest economic reports on lagging data. Stock market investors try to read economic “tea leaves” for clues about future direction.
Strong economy, strong market
A strong economy is easy to identify. Corporate earnings are strong, growing businesses are expanding and new ones are being created. Unemployment is low, to the point that many vacancies go unfilled due to a lack of qualified or willing applicants. Incomes are rising and consumer spending is strong. Housing is robust, with lots of new construction being started and prices appreciating. Prices for energy and other raw materials tend to rise due to strong demand.
In a strong economy, stocks have an uptrend with occasional pullbacks within that trend. Every dip can be purchased, and penalties for doing so are the exception rather than the rule. More speculative stocks tend to do well as investors try to place capital ahead of future growth industries, which is one of the trading strategies we focus on using the BAN – Best Asset Now Newsletter.
Mixed signals, economic contracts
Economic conditions eventually weaken for a number of reasons. It could be a speculative bubble that has simply gone too far. It could be a lagging financial calculation due to excessive credit expansion. Or perhaps a once-a-century pandemic that results in a drastic downturn in economic activity. We have seen all of these conditions over the past few decades.
Stocks tend to continue rising in a bull market even if leading indicators begin to show weakness. Investors who step in to “buy the dip” are getting it wrong with increasing frequency. Capital tends to gravitate towards more defensive sectors and asset classes like the US dollar and commodities as cracks form in investor recency bias – thus volatility increases. Eventually, the inertia of the equity bull market fades as investors realize that economic indicators are deteriorating and likely to worsen. This is when stocks can appear both bullish and bearish on a day-to-day and sector-by-sector basis, confusing and frustrating investors.
If you want to learn more about how to see the markets more clearly and control your emotions, we prepared a killer article to learn how your brain sees and perceives markets and news.
Central bank stimulus mode
In a deteriorating “typical” economy, central banks like the Fed will at some point step in to kick-start the economy by reducing the cost of capital with lower interest rates, also known as quantitative easing.
An optional part of this monetary policy is for the Fed to buy distressed assets. In an extreme economic stumble, governments can step in with fiscal policy measures such as direct stimulus and institutional bailouts. Eventually, the economy recovers. But there is also the risk of over-stimulating the economy.
Central bank’s way of fighting inflation
When the economy runs “too hot”, strong demand drives out too little supply. And this, of course, leads to inflation in the prices of goods and services. At some point, the Fed will intervene by raising interest rates as part of a quantitative tightening program. A strong US dollar and higher Treasury yields go hand in hand with higher target rates from the Fed.
The strong dollar makes US exports and commodities priced in USD more expensive to the rest of the world. This affects inflation in other countries and poses greater challenges for their central banks. A strong US dollar also dampens US exports and the profits of multinational companies.
In this phase, there is a risk of central banks overreacting in their fight against inflation, but the good news is that we can take advantage of these changes by using ETFs and the CMS Strategy.
Mixed signals, lows in the economy
Why is it so hard to tell when a weak economy is bottoming out? Mixed signals. Some metrics are still falling, while others are improving.
When stocks have been bearish and are far from their highs, investors look for signs that they can once again grow their capital in the stock market. This is another time when stock trends can change direction on a daily basis.
Erase Signals
Clear signs of an economic recovery include a spike in inflation data and more dovish language from the Fed, suggesting the pace of interest rate increases will slow or even reverse. Signs that inflation has peaked include:
- Falling Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.
- Lower wage costs.
- Lower consumer spending.
- Falling Treasury yields.
- Improve bond prices.
By the time we see clear signals that an economic bottom has bottomed out, the stock market is likely already far ahead. Persistent bad news like disappointing earnings reports are more easily ignored when investors focus on the outlook. Investors are anticipating a recovery that is not yet fully formed, but they are ready to get back into the water.
When the signals are still mixed in a weak economy, investors again ask, “Is the stock market bullish or bearish?” The surest answer in such a time of uncertainty is “Yes”.
Enjoy your day !
By Brian Benson on behalf of Chris Vermeulen
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to trade commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article accept no responsibility for loss and/or damage resulting from the use of this publication.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kitco.com/commentaries/2022-11-01/Is-the-stock-market-bullish-or-bearish.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is the stock market bullish or bearish?
- Xi Jinping under pressure to abandon zero COVID as economy falters
- Reviews | Wanted for attempted murder: Donald Trump
- Morbi bridge tragedy: PM Modi emphasizes detailed and impartial investigation
- Brad Pitt names his favorite actor of all time
- Chrishell Stause flaunts her toned figure in a dove gray bodycon dress
- Why Google suspended payment policies in India
- Bollywood celebrities warmly wish Ileana D’Cruz’s birthday – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Super violent earthquakes are more common than previously thought – Eurasia Review
- Thanks to IPL, American money finally discovers Indian cricket
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most influential Muslims
- Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’ | Entertainment