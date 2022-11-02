Trading resumes for TSX, TSXV and Alpha markets after technical glitch

TMX Group Inc. says market activity has resumed for the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSXV and Alpha markets after technical issues halted trading.

At 10:47 a.m. EDT, the exchange trader said in a tweet that TSX markets were in a pre-open state and clients could now log into order entry sessions.

According to the Toronto Stock Exchange website TMX, trading resumed at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

TMX, which operates the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges, previously tweeted that it had an issue trading with the TSX M S range of order entry symbols.

The Toronto Stock Exchange is currently experiencing a connection issue with the TSX M – S range of order entry symbols. We are currently investigating and will provide an update as soon as possible. TMX Group (@TMXGroup) November 1, 2022

John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group, apologized to customers and said it was a software issue and that his team had identified the problem,

When market integrity was affected by customers being unable to connect to us in the morning, the right decision was to shut down the market and restart on our backup site so people could effectively trade the rest of the day without further interruption, McKenzie said in an interview Tuesday.

He said it took about an hour to get to the relief site.

It’s our commitment to the high street because it takes time for all customers to connect and ensure their orders are on the book and ready to go, McKenzie said.

So it’s a matter of market integrity, it’s our commitment to the industry in terms of how quickly we’ll do it.

He added that they expected to operate at their main market site tomorrow morning.

Frankly, this is the first time we’ve actually operated this disaster recovery backup site and it’s been done so perfectly, so I really want to thank our customers, McKenzie said

The last time the TSX experienced a trading halt was on February 27, 2020.

In a Press release At the time, the exchange trader said the trading system experienced a market outage due to a system capacity issue within the messaging technology component of TMX’s trading engine.

This is the third outage with TMX Group in the past six years.

Lorne Steinberg, president of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management, said the outage would have had a greater impact on investors had it continued throughout the trading day.

We’ve seen, I think, every major exchange in the world at one time or another experience one of these technical issues, causing trading to stop, Steinberg said in an interview on Tuesday.

So if it had been all day it might have had a bigger impact, but I think it’s just one of those incredibly annoying things that we suffer from when technology doesn’t treat us well.