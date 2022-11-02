Business
Trading resumes for TSX, TSXV and Alpha markets after technical glitch
TMX Group Inc. says market activity has resumed for the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSXV and Alpha markets after technical issues halted trading.
At 10:47 a.m. EDT, the exchange trader said in a tweet that TSX markets were in a pre-open state and clients could now log into order entry sessions.
According to the Toronto Stock Exchange website TMX, trading resumed at 11:20 a.m. EDT.
TMX, which operates the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges, previously tweeted that it had an issue trading with the TSX M S range of order entry symbols.
The Toronto Stock Exchange is currently experiencing a connection issue with the TSX M – S range of order entry symbols. We are currently investigating and will provide an update as soon as possible.
TMX Group (@TMXGroup) November 1, 2022
TMX Group (@TMXGroup) November 1, 2022
John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group, apologized to customers and said it was a software issue and that his team had identified the problem,
When market integrity was affected by customers being unable to connect to us in the morning, the right decision was to shut down the market and restart on our backup site so people could effectively trade the rest of the day without further interruption, McKenzie said in an interview Tuesday.
He said it took about an hour to get to the relief site.
It’s our commitment to the high street because it takes time for all customers to connect and ensure their orders are on the book and ready to go, McKenzie said.
So it’s a matter of market integrity, it’s our commitment to the industry in terms of how quickly we’ll do it.
He added that they expected to operate at their main market site tomorrow morning.
Frankly, this is the first time we’ve actually operated this disaster recovery backup site and it’s been done so perfectly, so I really want to thank our customers, McKenzie said
The last time the TSX experienced a trading halt was on February 27, 2020.
In a Press release At the time, the exchange trader said the trading system experienced a market outage due to a system capacity issue within the messaging technology component of TMX’s trading engine.
This is the third outage with TMX Group in the past six years.
Lorne Steinberg, president of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management, said the outage would have had a greater impact on investors had it continued throughout the trading day.
We’ve seen, I think, every major exchange in the world at one time or another experience one of these technical issues, causing trading to stop, Steinberg said in an interview on Tuesday.
So if it had been all day it might have had a bigger impact, but I think it’s just one of those incredibly annoying things that we suffer from when technology doesn’t treat us well.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/tmx-reports-technical-issues-with-the-toronto-stock-exchange-1.1840113
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trading resumes for TSX, TSXV and Alpha markets after technical glitch
- Donald Trump deceived the Republicans
- USA women’s gymnastics team wins record world championship
- You should update your Google Chrome browser now: here’s why.
- Shah Rukh Khan turns 57. Fans wish Bollywood’s Badshah happy birthday
- What are the US midterm elections and why are they important? – BBC News
- Venus Williams celebrates her professional tennis debut 28 years ago with an emotional Instagram post
- It’s not the conversion of Andrew Tates, it’s some reactions from Muslim men
- Political opponents are plotting between my party and the Pakistani army, says Imran Khan
- Com2uS acquires 4.2% of the capital of SM Entertainment
- UK criticizes failure to pay $300 million in climate fund promised ahead of Cop27 | global development
- Google Lens now stands out on the Google Search page