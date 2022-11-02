Blockchain firm Valereum gets green light to acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange





Blockchain company Valereum(6TJ.SG)has receivedregulatory approvalfrom the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to buy the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The company's disclosure statement did not reveal the amount involved in the acquisition, but expects the deal to close in early 2023. Valereum noted that the purpose of the move is to expand access to European capital for early-stage and small-cap companies. in the Middle East, India and Africa. There is a significant gap in available small cap markets where we will provide solutions based on the accelerator and incubator ecosystem across a full suite of private and public markets, read Valereum's statement. The company added that it plans to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) strategy in the first quarter of 2023 to merge real-world assets with digital collectibles in addition to the lofty goals of bridging the gap between fiat and crypto. . Richard Poulden, Director of Valereum, will lead the combined company while Patrick L Young has been appointed as Executive Director. Just as The Rock of Gibraltar has been a physical port for centuries, GSX will encourage a new generation of businesses and assets to view Gibraltar as a virtual node for financial commerce, Poulden said. He added that the new entity would rely on cutting-edge technology, and with the composition of an excellent board of directors, things are falling into place for the company to achieve its objectives. In August, Valereum sold its BTC mining assets to raise funds for its expansion and potentially fund the GSX deal. Valereum has been pursuing the operation since the beginning of the year with a first project to acquire 90% of GSX. Bridging the gap between fiat and digital assets Valereum describes itself as a company creating a transparent NFT bridge between fiat and crypto securities. The company is a holding company listed on the AQUIS London Stock Exchange and focuses on linking traditional USD or GBP-denominated assets with virtual currencies. Since the announcement, the company's stock price has climbed 30% to trade at $25.41. Acquisitions in the digital asset industry have been a tough business, especially as markets are plagued by falling prices. Thailand's oldest bank, SCBX PLC, pulled the plug-in from a proposed $500 million acquisition of Bitkub on the grounds that regulatory issues had yet to be resolved.

