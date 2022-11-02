Probe Agency says ex-chief Chitra Ramkrishna is ‘mastermind’ behind stock market espionage

New Delhi:

The ED on Tuesday challenged in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of ​​former National Stock Exchange chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal wiretapping of employees from NSE, claiming she was the “mastermind” behind the criminal plot in the question.

The Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) told Judge Jasmeet Singh that the “proposed call interception and monitoring, which came under the guise of a cyber vulnerability study”, had been processed by Ramkrishna, who was the Deputy General Manager at the relevant time, and that she identified the phone numbers and employees to monitor.

He said all approvals were either handled by her or given by her and that the “unlawful interception coincided with her tenure at NSE”.

“She represented NSE in an initial meeting for the award of the contract. The phone numbers and employees who were identified for follow-up were identified by her.

“We have statements from several people who worked at NSE at the time, all of which corroborate that she was identifying phone numbers and employees. When confronted with them, she confesses to them. There is no no denial. In fact, the mastermind of this whole criminal conspiracy is the plaintiff before my lord,” attorney Zoheb Hossain said on behalf of the ED.

The wiretapping case, according to ED, relates to a period from 2009 to 2017 when former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice President Ravi Varanasi and (locals) Chief Mahesh Haldipur and others allegedly conspired to deceive NSE and its employees.

To this end, they hired iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for the unlawful interception of phone calls from NSE employees under the guise of doing a periodic survey of NSE’s cyber vulnerabilities, according to the agency, Chitra Ramkrishna, who had been previously arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE collocation scam, was taken into custody by the emergency service on July 14.

Hossain told the court that the payment of more than Rs 4 crore made by NSE to iSEC for the “unlawful actions” from January 2009 to February 2017 is proceeds of crime and that the actions of the defendant were in violation of law, including the Telegraph Act.

Responding to Ramkrishna’s claim that she should be released on bail because she is a woman, he argued that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) only provides for “discretion” with courts to grant bail to certain classes of defendants, including a woman, and it was “not a matter of rule of thumb”.

The lawyer pointed out that economic crimes are serious and said: “The court says (in a judgment) that if you are educated, have professional knowledge, are qualified, run businesses and commit economic crimes, you will be treated equally with men, you cannot receive any special benefit.”

“All the surrounding circumstances, people’s statements confirm the fact, as well as the material found, that it was his idea all along,” he said.

Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD NSE in 2009 and served until March 31, 2013. She was elevated to MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.

Ramkrishna, represented by lead attorney Rebecca John, requested bail on the grounds that no prescribed offense was committed against her and the allegations also fall outside the rigors of the PMLA.

Earlier this year, the trial court refused to grant bail to Ramkrishna in the case at this stage.

The trial court said the defendant not only breached the privacy and confidentiality of NSE employees, but also committed a criminal breach of trust of NSE funds and assets on which she had power.

