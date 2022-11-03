Business
Stock market today: Stocks end sharply lower as the Fed fails to pivot
Updated at 4:15 p.m. ET
Stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve’s fourth straight jumbo rate hike, which was dampened by the central bank’s reference to considering the ‘cumulative’ impact tightening on the economy in general.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington that it was “premature” to consider a pause in rate hikes given high levels of inflation.
“It’s very premature, in my view, to think or talk about pausing our rate hikes,” Powell said. “We have a long way to go.”
Traders fully expected the 75 basis point rate hike, a move that takes the benchmark Fed Funds rate to between 3.75% and 4% – the highest since 2008 – and marks the most policy tightening aggressive from the Federal Reserve since Paul Volcker. early 1980s era.
In fact, central banks around the world have followed the Fed’s lead, with at least 244 different rate hikes put in place this year, a pace of nearly one per trading day, as policymakers struggle against some of the fastest inflation rates on record while trying to ensure that a fragile post-pandemic economy does not slide back into recession.
That had given rise to bets on a so-called “pivot” from the Fed, with investors looking for a clear signal that it planned to slow down, or even pause, its relentless rate hike trajectory.
Markets are now widely divided on how the Fed will act when it meets again in December.
The CME Group’s FedWatch tool, a real-time indicator of the direction of Fed Funds futures, suggests a 34.8% chance of a 75 basis point rally in December, with bets on a suspended or hiked 25 basis points in February totaling 76.4%.
Headline inflation, however, is still near the fastest pace in four decades, personal incomes are also rising, and September’s JOLTS report suggests some 10.7 million jobs remained unfilled, a precursor to more growth. rapid rise in wages in the final months of the year as holiday hiring intensifies.
The Fed said it would “take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments” when assessing future hikes. rate.
With a Bank of England rate hike due tomorrow in London, a key October jobs report scheduled for Friday and next week’s US midterm election on Tuesday, the market now faces a important five-day trading stretch that could determine whether October’s strong rally — in the case of the Dow Jones, the best since 1976 — can hold through the end of an otherwise difficult year.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended down 2.32%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 460 points, 1.41%, to 32,192. The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 3 .36%.
In terms of individual stocks, CVS Health (SVC) closed 2.3% higher after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, raising its full-year profit forecast and unveiling details of a $5 billion settlement to settle lawsuits related to the opioid crisis in the United States.
Apple (AAPL) fell 3.7% after Chinese officials ordered a seven-day lockdown around a key iPhone factory amid an ongoing Covid outbreak that could slam production heading into the period essential of the holidays.
Advanced micro-systems (AMD) Shares fell 1.7% after the chipmaker posted slightly weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings, but noted strong revenue gains for its gaming and data center businesses that partially offset expected further weakness in demand for personal computer chips.
In overseas markets, the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.06% at the start of the Frankfurt session, while London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.32% as traders scrutinized another active earnings session and braced for the Fed’s decision after the market close.
Overnight in Asia, the MSCI regional index excluding Japan rose 0.8% as Chinese stocks continued to rebound following unconfirmed reports of the easing of lockdown restrictions, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 edged down 0.05% as the government again hinted at potential. intervention in the currency markets as the yen remains at its lowest level in nearly three decades against the US dollar.
