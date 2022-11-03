Stock Market Today: Stocks Mix As Fed Meeting Approaches, Investors Seek Pivot On Path Of Rate Hike | Arena

Wall Street is bracing for a key Fed rate decision later today, with hopes of a ‘pivot’ in the Fed’s rate hike path underpinning the impressive October rally .

U.S. stock futures edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar fell and Treasury yields firmed as investors braced for a key meeting of the Federal Reserve later in the day, this could dictate the direction of the market for the rest of the year.

Traders are fully expecting a 75 basis point rate hike later today in Washington, a move that would lift the benchmark Federal funds rate between 3.75% and 4% – the highest since 2008 – and marks the most aggressive policy tightening by any Federal Reserve since the Paul Volcker era of the early 1980s.

The calendar has officially passed in November, which means it’s time to start planning the holidays? Whether you’re hosting a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at your house or need to bring something for family and friends, these recipes are sure to be a hit. Click for more information.RECIPE OVERVIEW: Get in the Spirit with Holiday Baking

In fact, central banks around the world have followed the Fed’s lead, with at least 244 different rate hikes put in place this year, a pace of nearly one per trading day, as policymakers battle some of the fastest rate increases. inflation recorded rates while trying to ensure that a fragile post-pandemic economy does not fall back into recession.

That has prompted bets on a so-called Fed “pivot” as investors look for a clear signal that it plans to slow, or even halt, its relentless rate hike path.

Markets are almost unanimous Powell and his colleagues will deliver another 75 basis point rate hike in Washington today, the fourth in a row, but are widely divided on how the Fed will act at its next meeting in december.

The CME Group’s FedWatch tool, a real-time indicator of the direction of Fed Funds futures, suggests a 50.3% chance of a smaller 50 basis point rise in December, with bets on a suspension or an increase of 25 basis points in February totaling 76.4%.

Headline inflation, however, is a short distance from the fastest pace in four decades, personal incomes are also rising and September’s JOLTS report suggests some 10.7 million jobs remained unfilled, a harbinger of a faster wage growth in the last months of the year. as vacation hiring intensifies.

“The Fed will have to wrestle with guidance and whether to signal the much-anticipated possible lower 75 basis point hikes at the December meeting,” Saxo Banks strategists said. “Given the recent easing of financial conditions and strong risk sentiment, the Fed may try to lean against the market and keep all options on the table.”

With the Fed decision on tap, a Bank of England rate hike due tomorrow in London, a key October jobs report due Friday and the US midterm election next week On Tuesday, the market now faces an important five-day trading stretch that could determine whether October’s strong rally – in the case of the Dow Jones, the best since 1976 – can hold out through the end of a year otherwise difficult.

As the start of the trading day approaches on Wall Street, futures contracts linked to the S&P500 are priced for a 1 point opening bell lead while those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a 40 point drop. The technology-focused Nasdaq has a price of 15 points.

In terms of individual stocks, CVS Health (SVC) – Get the CVS Health Corporation reportwas up 5% after publication third quarter results better than expectedraised its full-year earnings forecast and unveiled details of a $5 billion settlement to settle lawsuits related to the opioid crisis in the United States.

Apple (AAPL) – Get the Apple Inc. report.fell 0.6% after Chinese authorities ordered a seven-day lockdown around an iPhone key factory amid an ongoing Covid outbreak that could rumble production as the crucial holiday season approaches.

Advanced micro-systems (AMD) – Get the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reportshares jumped 2.44% after the chipmaker released third quarter results slightly weaker than expected but noted strong revenue gains for its gaming and data center businesses that partly offset expected further weakness in demand for personal computer chips.

In overseas markets, the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.06% at the start of the Frankfurt session, while London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.32% as traders scrutinized another active earnings session and braced for the Fed’s decision after the market close.

Overnight in Asia, the MSCI regional index excluding Japan rose 0.8% as Chinese stocks continued to rebound following unconfirmed reports of the easing of lockdown restrictions, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 edged down 0.05% as the government again hinted at potential. intervention in the currency markets as the yen remains at its lowest level in nearly three decades against the US dollar.