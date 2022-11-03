The Fed vs. International Stock Markets; Landing punches





The main North American stock markets came through the last month of October in good conditions. October has always been the month when some of the biggest stock market disasters have occurred. There was the infamous Crash of 1929 and Black Monday of 1987. But this time, everything went well. This is despite statements from the Federal Reserve that further interest rate hikes are in sight. In fact, today, November 2, another 75 basis point hike in the fed funds rate is almost guaranteed (where 100 basis points = 1.00%). The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is meeting as of this writing, and another session is scheduled for December 13-14 this year. The top of the federal funds rate range will soon be 4.00%. The key question is how far it will be lifted. We will soon know to what extent investors have already priced in further interest rate hikes. At the end of October, the NASDAQ remained deeply bearish year-over-year, at -32.2% from its 52-week high. The S&P 500 was also in a gaping hole at -19.7%. But both indexes have regained ground in the last period. In October, the NASDAQ was +3.9% m/m and the S&P 500 was +8.0%. However, none of these increases were as impressive as the DJI’s m/m gain in October of +13.9%. The Russell 2000 also made a remarkable m/m jump, +10.9%. The TSX was also not excluded from the list of advances. Its m/m rise in October was a respectable +5.3%. It is in the emerging markets and, with the exception of Japan, in Asia, that the worst stock market results are currently accumulating. The Nikkei 225 in Japan is doing well. In October, it was +6.5% m/m and not so bad -4.5% y/y. But it is the currency impacts of the Fed’s aggressive pressure on yields that is particularly hurting many low-GDP countries. Rate hikes attract international capital inflows into the United States, driving up the value of the greenback. Many less developed economies have debt denominated in US dollars. The bearing and carrying costs of these loan bonds become heavier. Moreover, these countries argue that the Fed is exporting inflation. The higher value of the US dollar makes the cost of imports higher for many less buoyant countries, limiting their hopes of improving GDP. Worst of all globally right now is the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index, -14.7% m/m and -42.1% y/y in October. Beyond economic affairs, however, there is more than a mere dollop of geopolitical concerns that color these results. President Xi’s rise to full control of mainland China all but guarantees that measures to restrict Hong Kong’s financial and commercial independence will continue rather than ease. The importance of stock markets for the construction sector is that they provide an indirect measure of business confidence. It takes a positive view of the future to mitigate the risk that is part of any great capital spending venture. Table 1 Chart 1 Chart 2 Chart 3 Chart 4 Table 2 Chart 5 Alex Carrick is chief economist for ConstructConnect. He has given presentations throughout North America on construction prospects in the United States, Canada and around the world. Mr. Carrick has been with the company since 1985. Links to his many articles are posted on Twitter@ConstructConnxwhich has 50,000 subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://canada.constructconnect.com/joc/news/economic/2022/11/the-fed-versus-international-stock-markets-landing-knockout-punches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos