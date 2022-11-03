Crypto Trading Volume Drops 20% on the Swiss Stock Exchange





According to its latest report, the main Swiss exchange saw a sharp drop in trading activity for October 2022. The broader digital asset market remains bearish and recent selling has also contributed to the disappointing crypto numbers, the report suggests. The Swiss stock exchange recorded dismal trading results with volumes totaling 79.3 billion francs, down 16% from 95 billion the previous month. While volatility has fallen to levels below the extraordinary highs of the previous year, trading activity on the SIX Swiss Exchange has also stabilized in the second half of 2022. The statistical report shows that trading turnover on exchanges, including on SIX Structured Products Exchange Ltd, had a combined face value of less than $80 billion, at today’s rates, in October. In terms of total number of transactions, volumes were reported at 4.71 million, also a 3% month-on-month loss from the 4.86 million transactions reported for September 2022. Year-to-date, transaction turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange totaled CHF 1,035.0 billion, down 3.1% from the corresponding period in 2021, while that the number of transactions decreased by 0.9% with a total of 52,135,512. The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on October 4, during which securities with a total value of 4.6 billion francs changed hands. The highest number of exchanges was recorded on October 14, with 270,075. The Zurich-based market operator also said cryptocurrency products reached a turnover of 68.8 million francs ($69 million), compared to 87.1 million francs the previous month. A total of 173 products were exchanged and 4,751 transactions concluded. The highest turnover was recorded by ABTC, a Bitcoin ETP, with CHF 15.2 million; most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with 928 transactions. SIX’s infrastructure has once again proven to be popular and reliable, providing a solid foundation for new crypto listings. As part of this expansion, Global X, a New York-based exchange-traded fund provider, has joined the ranks of ETP issuers on the SIX Swiss Exchange. With the listing of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs by Global X, a total of 168 ETPs with cryptocurrencies as underlying are offered for trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Building on its strong track record in the United States, Global Xi joins the ranks of SIX issuers and further expands the product line to focus on growing its footprint. This brings the total number of crypto issuers to 14. With 18 different cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, SIX currently offers investors access to 208 products, the largest selection of any regulated exchange.

