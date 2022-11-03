DOD Announces New Contracts for Its “Internet in Space” Effort





Microsoft, SpiderOak and Amazon are among the companies that have won contracts to help the federal government develop a hybrid communications network of civilian, commercial and military satellites, according to an announcement from the Department of Defense Innovation Unit. Defense IUD on Wednesday. DIU is working with the US Space Force, the Space Warfighting Analysis Center, and the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate to develop a Hybrid Interoperable Space Architecture or HSA that will enable the secure flow of data over various communication networks. In a blog postJason Zander, executive vice president of strategic missions and technology teams at Microsoft, said the HSA will be partially based on Microsoft Azure and leverage key features from our Azure Space solution suite. The HSA is essentially the DOD’s effort to build an Internet in space and will support the department’s goal of establishing a national security information advantage, Zander wrote. By collaborating with commercial partners, HSA significantly expands its range of satellite and space systems in various orbits, ground stations and communication paths. In a Press release Announcing the award of four second-phase contracts to SpiderOak Mission Systems, Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s Project Kuiper and Microsoft Azure Space, DIU said the HSA will link multiple ground-based communications systems to various satellite networks, using all links available, including but not limited to the electromagnetic radio frequency spectrum, inter-satellite optical links, military tactical data links, and existing and future ground segment wired networks. The agency said this will enable the integration of business and government capabilities needed to preserve operational and informational security while enabling collaboration across services, as well as with our allies and partners. This project will pursue the goals of an agile and resilient communications architecture that will be able to move data across commercial, military and allied assets, while integrating cloud-based multi-domain storage and analytics, said Dr. Rogan Shimmin, IUD program manager for HSA, said in a statement. It’s time for the internet to leave the planet. IUD announcement in July, it awarded initial contracts for the HSA project to Aalyria Technologies, Anduril, Atlas Space Operations and Enveil to help demonstrate a network architecture that leverages both commercial and government space assets in various orbits to provide communications secure, assured, low-latency data anywhere on and off Earth. In a Press releaseSpiderOak said the contract will allow it to deliver the company’s OrbitSecure zero-trust protocol to orbit, helping to achieve the HSA projects goal of enabling end-to-end cybersecurity on the hybrid network. “We are delighted to have been selected by DIU and [the Space Warfighting Analysis Center] and partnered with York Space Systems to secure this mission, and we very much look forward to working with the other selected companies to support the full hybrid space architecture in the future,” said John Moberly, vice -SpiderOaks senior president for space, in a statement. . Together, we enable a foundational layer of commercial industry and allied capabilities to ensure our national security is protected from the ground and from space.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2022/11/dod-announces-new-contract-awards-its-internet-space-effort/379240/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos