The Greek medical marijuana company is the first to list on the London Stock Exchange, here is the SPAC deal





United Kingdom SPAC PLC SPCis a company whose share capital is listed on AIM, a member of the London Stock Exchange. Recently, the London-listed shell company announced that it had submitted “a prospectus to the UK market watchdog to complete its £45 million ($51.80 million) reverse takeover (RTO) ” of Hellenic Dynamics SAa medical marijuana producer based in a 200,000 square meter facility in northern Greece. “The transaction was ‘long and complex’ because Hellenic will be the first medicinal cannabis cultivator to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange,” UK SPAC said. Background On August 2, 2021, UK SPAC announced that it had signed a binding sale and purchase agreement with Hellenic Dynamics SA relating to the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Hellenic. The deal However, due to the nature of Hellenic’s business, it is necessary to obtain various legal opinions in multiple international jurisdictions and, with respect to some of these jurisdictions, to undertake extensive due diligence, which all had an impact on the estimated completion date of Acquisition, bed an update on the proposed RTO and extension of the agreement. Peter Jay, Chairman of UK SPAC said in a press release, shareholders “will soon receive a copy of the prospectus as well as the convening notice for the general meeting to approve the necessary resolutions to enable the Company to complete the RTO process and confirmation of the completion date” . Reuters reported that the deal highlights two popular trends in the markets in recent years – SPACs and medical cannabis. Since 2018, doctors in the UK have been recommending medical cannabis for several health conditions, such as chronic pain, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia and childhood epilepsy. Get your daily dose ofcannabis newson Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss any important developments in the industry. Photo: Courtesy of Stephen Cobb On Unsplash

