Hong Kong Stocks Rise; Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed rate decision





Ed Yardeni says he sees another 75 basis point Fed hike in December Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may indicate another 75 basis point hike is coming in December after an expected increase in November, said Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research. “Squawk Box Asia.” Yardeni said he thinks the Fed wants to accelerate its hikes instead of raising rates by 50 basis points, followed by two increases of 25 basis points. Abigail of

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was ‘ripe for any type of recovery’: Goldman Sachs The Hang Seng Index’s rally this week was in part because it was “ripe for any type of rally, rebound and short-sell coverage,” said regional chief equity strategist Timothy Moe. for Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs. The two-day rally follows steep declines after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Unverified social media posts about China’s potential reopening in March next year also provided the catalyst for a jump, Moe told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.” “We’ll have to see if that holds, and we’re still a bit skeptical of how much the market will go up from here, until we get some more concrete evidence that China is indeed heading towards reopening,” he added. . Abigail of

Hong Kong halts trade after typhoon warning The Hong Kong Stock Exchange suspended trading at 1:55 p.m., after the HK Observatory issued a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8. The suspension follows the guidelines of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange websitewhich indicates that the trade will end 15 minutes after the signal is issued. “There will be no closing auction session for that trading day if trading has not resumed by 3:45 p.m. (for full day) or 11:45 a.m. (for half day),” the notice reads. . HKEx has confirmed that there will be no extended trading. Jihye Lee, Christine Wang

Macau casino stocks rise for third straight session on rollout of online visa system

Oil futures rise after industry report on falling US crude inventories Oil futures prices rose on Wednesday after industry reports showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories over the past week, Reuters reported, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Brent futures gained $1.31, or 1.46%, to settle at $95.87 a barrel, while United States West Texas Intermediate rose 1.28% to $89.67 a barrel. Lee Ying Shan

South Korean and Japanese defense actions increase after confirmation of North Korean missile barrage Listed defence-related stocks in South Korea and Japan jumped after military authorities in Seoul confirmed that North Korea had fired more than 10 types of missiles off its east coast. The missile barrage included a ballistic missile that landed in open waters on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto maritime boundary that separates the two Koreas for the first time since the Korean War, officials said. authorities. Shares of defense companies Hanwha Aerospace jumped more than 5% in morning trade in Korea, and Victek climbed more than 7%. Japanese defense stocks were trading slightly higher with Hosoya Pyro-Engineering up almost 1%. Jihye Lee

Bank of Japan board members discussed inflation, Kuroda hints at upcoming policy change Board members at the last Bank of Japan meeting agreed that it was appropriate to “persistently pursue large-scale monetary easing,” according to minutes published on Wednesday. One member said the central bank’s easing stance should continue even if inflation picks up in the near term, as long as expectations remain low. The BOJ’s monetary policy is aimed at price stability, not exchange rates, a few members said, and that it should “carefully explain” the need to maintain the current stance. Some members said an expansion in inbound tourism consumption was a way to take advantage of the weak yen. Separately, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would have told parliament that the yield curve control policy could be adjusted in the future, according to Reuters. “If achieving our 2% inflation target is in sight, making yield curve control more flexible could become an option,” Kuroda said. Abigail of

Inflation in South Korea increases in October, more than estimates South Korea’s consumer price index rose 5.7% in October from the same period a year ago, above average estimates of 5.6% predicted by a Reuters poll. Data from Statistics Korea showed that prices increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month. Electricity prices, gas prices and industrial prices led the rise, and core inflation, which excludes food and oil prices, rose 4.8% from a year ago. one year old. Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Goldman’s Currie reveals ‘best’ hedge against inflation, rate hikes and geopolitical risks Goldman’s Jeff Currie says there is an investment that can protect investors against rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical risks. Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, said he had 20-30% upside potential in the near term, with additional upside risks to the price target. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here. Ganesha Rao

Larger Chinese stocks rally on unconfirmed messages of reopening discussion Stocks in Hong Kong and Mainland China rallied Tuesday after unconfirmed reports surfaced about the formation of a committee to reopen talks in China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Reuters that he was unaware of the situation. “I don’t know where you got this information from. I really don’t know anything about it,” Zhao reportedly said. Economist Hao Hong of Grow Investment Group tweeted that the supposed committee was reviewing data from multiple countries and aiming to reopen in March next year. Jihye Lee

Stocks close lower Stocks ended lower as markets braced for another Fed rate decision due Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.75 points, or 0.24%, to 32,653.20, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.41% to 3,856.10. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.89% to 10,890.85. Samantha Subin

A Fed pivot is a long way off, says New York Life’s Goodwin Investors might be a little too excited about potential changes to the Federal Reserve, according to Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. Goodwin said in a note that she expected the Fed to hike 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday and half a point in December, but the slowdown shouldn’t be seen as the start of a a big change from the central bank. “A Fed pause is not the same as a pivot. While deteriorating economic and credit conditions may cause the Fed to pivot modestly at some point, a full pivot into dovish territory is highly unlikely. next year,” Goodwin said in a statement. Remark. Goodwin pointed out that the first rate hikes should now start to show their impact on the broader economy, rather than just housing. However, the Fed will need several months of data to work its way through before changing course. “At this point, with inflation as surprising as it has been before, the Fed will want to see clear signs of reversal in wage growth before pivoting. Recession should be seen as a base case scenario rather than ‘a risk,’ Goodwin said. Jesse Book

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/02/asia-markets-fed-rates-south-korea-inflation-cpi-currencies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos