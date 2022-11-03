HKEX CEO Discusses Trading Halt Rules As Typhoon Warning Ends Session Early





One of the largest stock exchanges in the world has a special bad weather policy, halting trading whenever authorities issue a typhoon warning of Signal 8, the third highest level, or higher. Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of the company Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said the exchange is “constantly considering” reviewing this protocol that halts trading in its $3.9 trillion in the stock market alongside other structural issues facing investors in Hong Kong. When asked when investors can expect to see a change in this policy, Aguzin told CNBC’s Emily Tan that assessments were underway. Aguzin made his remarks just hours before another typhoon warning triggered an early end to Wednesday’s trading session. The Hong Kong Observatory issued a Signal 8 or higher for a total of six times in 2022, twice in 2021and four times in 2020. “We are always looking at how we can improve the microstructure of our markets, to ensure that investors can participate at all times,” Aguzin said. “You can rest assured that we are still reviewing this.” What we focus on is Hong Kong’s resilience Hong Kong has proven time and time again that it can come back. He added that trade policies have changed in the past, such as changes in holiday trade. The exchange launched its holiday derivatives trading service in May after reviewing “market reactions and market readiness”. “We have to balance the interest of the people, the security of the people, the security of the people,” Aguzin said, adding that the exchange is “always evaluating” how to make Hong Kong a leading global market. Shortly after the interview, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange suspended trading after the HK Observatory issued a warning signal for Tropical Cyclone No. 8. “There will be no closing auction session for that trading day if trading has not resumed by 3:45 p.m. (for full day) or 11:45 a.m. (for half day),” the notice reads. . HKEX confirmed that there will be no extended trading on Wednesday. Aguzin said he believed in Hong Kong’s resilience in the face of many challenges, including the latest typhoon to hit the city, global inflation, as well as geopolitical concerns. “What we are focusing on is Hong Kong’s resilience. Hong Kong has proven time and time again that it can come back. Hong Kong has proven time and time again that it can come back,” he said. . in the long-term strength of our market and the particular fundamentals of Hong Kong as an international financial ” Revised Entry Rules The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in a recent consultation paper, presented proposals for a new rating system for special technology companies, which would facilitate registration requirements in the city. The revisions include a lower income threshold for companies trading in certain sectors, including next-generation information technology and advanced materials. Companies are expected to achieve a valuation of HK$250 million, below the current requirement of HK$500 million. CNBC Pro Stock Picks and Investing Trends: When asked if the exchange favors quantity over quality in its attempt to attract more listings to the city, Aguzin said he sees potential in investing in these companies. “What we try to do is go to high-quality companies that have great products,” Aguzin said. “Their cash flow is going to be bigger going forward, but their investor opportunities are exceptional.” Aguzin added that the recently proposed measures should be solidified and officially announced “hopefully not too far from here”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/03/hkex-ceo-discusses-trading-halt-rules-as-typhoon-warning-ends-session-early.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos