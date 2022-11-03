I want to invest more. What should I do in today’s stock market?

Q. I am a new investor using a 401(k) plan and want to start an IRA but the market is so bad. What should I do? Maybe just keep it in the bank?

Investor

A. The stock market is certainly volatile.

And yes, it’s been a downright ugly year.

Whether you are a new or experienced investor, it is human to want to wait for the market to bottom before jump in, said Andrew Novick, certified financial planner and estate planning lawyer at The Investment Connection and Brookner Law Offices in Bridgewater.

As you pointed out, market sentiment is currently poor and it is possible that the market will go even lower, he said. The fear of an investment losing value immediately after purchase is a powerful force that has always kept many potential investors at bay.

However, he said, the evidence is strong that no one can accurately predict market peaks or troughs.

Given that the market generally rises over time and is currently a bit lower than it was a few months ago, it seems reasonable to start now, he said. I suggest focusing on the following mantra: “Now is the time to be in the market, not to time the market.

He said there are a few principles of prudent investing that you should consider before taking the plunge.

First, consider asset allocation.

Before investing, you need to determine your investor profile, Novick said. This should include an assessment of your time horizon, growth goals, and risk aversion. When done, you will have a good idea of ​​an appropriate asset allocation how much to invest in stocks versus bonds.

So, to diversify to reduce investment risk, he said. For many investors, using exchange-traded funds or low-cost mutual funds is an easy way to build a well-diversified and globally balanced portfolio, he said.

Make sure you invest regularly.

Market timing is difficult. No one knows in advance which day will be a good or bad day for investing, he said. Investing small amounts on a regular basis will reduce the risk of investing too much on a bad day. This approach is a great way to build wealth over time.

Overtime, consider rebalancing.

As you allocate your investment across different asset classes and investment categories, it’s likely that the account will need to be rebalanced back to the original target allocations periodically, he said.

Then you must keep an eye on your investments.

You should monitor the account periodically and reassess your investment approach and savings rate to make sure they’re still appropriate, he said.

There are many tools online that can help you, but if you’re unsure consider talking to a financial advisor who can help guide you.

