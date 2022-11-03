Business
I want to invest more. What should I do in today’s stock market?
Q. I am a new investor using a 401(k) plan and want to start an IRA but the market is so bad. What should I do? Maybe just keep it in the bank?
Investor
A. The stock market is certainly volatile.
And yes, it’s been a downright ugly year.
Whether you are a new or experienced investor, it is human to want to wait for the market to bottom before jump in, said Andrew Novick, certified financial planner and estate planning lawyer at The Investment Connection and Brookner Law Offices in Bridgewater.
As you pointed out, market sentiment is currently poor and it is possible that the market will go even lower, he said. The fear of an investment losing value immediately after purchase is a powerful force that has always kept many potential investors at bay.
However, he said, the evidence is strong that no one can accurately predict market peaks or troughs.
Given that the market generally rises over time and is currently a bit lower than it was a few months ago, it seems reasonable to start now, he said. I suggest focusing on the following mantra: “Now is the time to be in the market, not to time the market.
He said there are a few principles of prudent investing that you should consider before taking the plunge.
First, consider asset allocation.
Before investing, you need to determine your investor profile, Novick said. This should include an assessment of your time horizon, growth goals, and risk aversion. When done, you will have a good idea of an appropriate asset allocation how much to invest in stocks versus bonds.
So, to diversify to reduce investment risk, he said. For many investors, using exchange-traded funds or low-cost mutual funds is an easy way to build a well-diversified and globally balanced portfolio, he said.
Make sure you invest regularly.
Market timing is difficult. No one knows in advance which day will be a good or bad day for investing, he said. Investing small amounts on a regular basis will reduce the risk of investing too much on a bad day. This approach is a great way to build wealth over time.
Overtime, consider rebalancing.
As you allocate your investment across different asset classes and investment categories, it’s likely that the account will need to be rebalanced back to the original target allocations periodically, he said.
Then you must keep an eye on your investments.
You should monitor the account periodically and reassess your investment approach and savings rate to make sure they’re still appropriate, he said.
There are many tools online that can help you, but if you’re unsure consider talking to a financial advisor who can help guide you.
Send your questions to [email protected].
Karin Price Mueller writes the Bamboos column for NJ Advance Media and is the founder of NJMoneyHelp.com. Follow NJMoneyHelp on Twitter @NJMoneyHelp. To find NJMoneyHelp on Facebook. Register for NJMoneyHelp.coms weekly e-newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/news/2022/11/i-want-to-invest-more-what-should-i-do-in-todays-stock-market.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I want to invest more. What should I do in today’s stock market?
- Climate activists sentenced to month in jail for protesting Vermeer | Entertainment
- Suhana/Yashaswini becomes number 1 U-19 girls double pair
- Originally, Kim Kardashian was not allowed to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress
- Xi Jinping enthroned in China | Atalayar
- Democratic Senator Says ‘Donald Trump Was Right’, FCC Chairman Says US Should Ban TikTok
- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak at S’pore blockchain conference
- Who is Kevin Costner? Fox Nation explores Hollywood icon’s life, career before ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty’
- Google plans giant AI language model to support 1,000 of the world’s most spoken languages
- US Soccer will play two matches in Los Angeles after the World Cup in Qatar
- hansika motwani news: Hansika Motwani is engaged, the actor shares photos of his proposal in Paris
- Watch Wake Forest vs Virginia: Stream ACC college field hockey live – How to Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports