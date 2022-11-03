10 things to know before Bell opens on November 3





SUMMARY India’s stock market is set to start Thursday’s session with deep cuts, following negative sentiment in global markets as the Federal Reserve announced another big rate hike but hinted at a pullback. Here are 10 things to know before the opening bell on November 3 1 / ten Fed | The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for the fourth consecutive time on Wednesday to combat high inflation, but also hinted that it may soon reduce the scale of its rate hikes. It was the sixth rate hike by central banks this year, a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of recession. (Image: Shutterstock) 2 / ten Wall Street | U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday as comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell shattered initial optimism about a Fed policy statement that raised interest rates by 75 basis points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.55%, the S&P 500 lost 2.50% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.36%. 3 / ten Asian Equities | Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid the groundwork for a protracted tightening campaign that torpedoed hopes of a market pause, sank bonds and rallied the dollar. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan lost 0.9%, with South Korea slipping 1.5%. The Japanese Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but futures were trading around 350 points below Wednesday’s cash close. 4 / ten SGX | On the Singapore Stock Exchange, SGX Nifty, which is an indicator of India’s broader Nifty performance, was trading nearly one percent lower at 17,994 as of 8:07 am. Nifty futures were trading 0.8% higher. (Image: Shutterstock) 5 / ten Dalal Street | India’s BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 stock benchmarks snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday amid weakness in financials and IT heavyweights, though strength in the oil and gas basket came under control the decline. Both Sensex and Nifty50 were down 0.3% at the close. (Image: Reuters) 6 / ten Rupee | The rupiah depreciated 21 paise to close at 82.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following a subdued trend in domestic equities ahead of the release of the US Fed’s policy statement. seven / ten Oil | Oil futures fell early Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but worries about looming supply risks kept prices bottoming. Brent crude lost 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0, 7%, to $89.41. 8 / ten Gold | Gold prices rose slightly, with spot gold rising 0.2% to $1,638.32 an ounce as of 6:48 a.m. after falling 0.8% on Wednesday. (Image: Shutterstock) 9 / ten Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin slid 0.7% to $20,306 at 8:17 a.m. while Ethereum fell more than 2% to $1,545.81. ten / ten Russia-Ukraine War | Russia failed on Wednesday to get the United Nations Security Council to open a formal investigation into its accusation that the United States and Ukraine have biological weapons programs in Ukraine, a claim that Washington and Kyiv deny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/photos/market/stock-market-today-10-things-to-know-before-opening-bell-on-november-3-15079851.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos