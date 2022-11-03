Business
5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, November 3
A screen shows Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaking as a trader working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, November 2, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Powell holding on
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear on Wednesday that he will not back down in its battle to control inflation. “We still have some way to go, and data received since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than expected,” Powell said after central bank policymakers voted to raise its rate. reference rate of three others. quarter points. At first, it looked like the Fed was going to take a more dovish stance, indicating it might raise rates in small increments. Markets jumped at the news. Then Powell delivered his hawkish message and stocks reversed course. The president’s remarks will put even more emphasis on Friday’s October jobs report. If it is strong, markets could see more turbulence. Read live market updates here.
2. Twitter prepares layoffs
Elon Musk’s photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022.
Given Ruvic | Reuters
All signs point to Elon Musk preparing to downsize Twitter. Insiders at the social media company expect the new CEO and owner to cut its workforce by around 50%, or around 3,700 employees. Musk planned to meet with several of his top advisers to discuss the job cuts, CNBC’s Lora Kolodny reported, citing inside information. Twitter communications. Additionally, the meeting’s calendar item was widely visible to Twitter employees on their internal systems, although it could have been accidental. Since taking over Twitter late last week, the world’s richest man has pushed for dramatic changes to the social network, including potentially charging users a monthly fee to keep verified blue ticks. . He has also been criticized for content moderation lapses, including a tweet he eventually deleted that spread a baseless anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on the president’s husband. the House, Nancy Pelosi, Paul.
3. Russia pays an economic price
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Sochi, Russia, November 2, 2022.
Mikhail Metzel | sputnik | Reuters
The Russian economy, already frozen by dozens of international corporations and hammered by global sanctions, is in even worse shape now that its invasion of Ukraine drags on. The country’s gross domestic product fell 5% in September, according to Russia’s Economic Development Ministry. Inflation remains high in Russia, as it does elsewhere in the world, with inflation rising at a double-digit pace. Ukraine, meanwhile, is dealing with damage to its infrastructure from Russian missile strikes while uncovering evidence of atrocities in areas that had been occupied by Kremlin forces. Read Live War Updates here.
4. Bargain for burgers
In this photo illustration a Burger King Whopper burger is displayed on April 05, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. A federal lawsuit has been filed seeking class-action status alleging fast-food chain Burger King misleads customers with images that depict its food, including the Whopper burger, as much larger than what it is. which is actually served to customers.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Restaurant brands served better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday morning. Net sales jumped more than 15%, boosted by increases in its coffee and donut chains Burger King, Popeyes chicken and Tim Hortons. The strong report comes after Burger King unveiled a $400 million plan in September to boost U.S. sales through store renovations and a revamped advertising strategy. The company pointed to ongoing issues with the Covid pandemic that it has led to labor shortages and reduced hours in some areas.
5. Peloton’s Sweet Prospects
In this photo illustration the Peloton Interactive logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Raphael Henrique | light flare | Getty Images
Platoon released its quarterly results on Thursday and, except for a few bright spots, they weren’t pretty. The fitness equipment maker posted a bigger loss than Wall Street expected, and its revenue fell more than expected. But its outlook for the current quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season, is even worse. Analysts had expected $874 million for the period, which would already mark a dramatic decline from the year-ago quarter. Peloton, however, said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $725 million, adding that it believes “near-term demand for Connected Fitness hardware is likely to remain challenged.” While Peloton has had its own issues and is in the midst of a turnaround effort, this loose focus fits with general trends indicating consumers are spending less on items this holiday season.
And one more thing…
The wild MLB playoffs took another crazy ride wednesday night. The Houston Astros tied the World Series at two games apiece as Cristian Javier and three relief pitchers held the Philadelphia Phillies without a hit. It was the second no-hitter in World Series history after New York Yankees starter Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956.
CNBC’s Patti Domm, Carmen Reinicke, Lora Kolodny, Holly Ellyatt, Amelia Lucas and Jack Stebbins contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
