Asian stocks fall after Fed says further U.S. rate hikes likely





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it was not done raising U.S. interest rates to calm inflation.

Hong Kong’s benchmark lost 3.1%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also trailed Wall Street lower after the Fed raised its key rate to the highest level in 15 years on Wednesday.

Oil prices fell while the euro remained below 99 cents. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 plunged 2.5% after the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for the fourth time this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced expectations for further rate hikes, saying we still have a ways to go. He said it would be very premature to consider a break. Recession risks are rising, but that’s the price the Fed is willing to pay to get inflation under control, ING’s James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey and Chris Turner said in a report. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 488 points to 15,338.85 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 1.9% to 6,855.40. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 2,997.46. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The Kospi in Seoul fell 0.6% to 2,322.11. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also fell. The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates aggressively this year to halt inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Investors fear this could tip the global economy into recession. Consumer prices in the United States rose 6.2% year on year earlier in September, similar to the previous month. But core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices to give a clearer picture of the trend, accelerated to 5.1% from 4.9% in August. The Fed said on Wednesday it could shift to a more deliberate pace of rate hikes and would take into account the overall economic impact. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 3,759.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 32,147.76. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3.4% to 10,524.80. Tech stocks, retailers and healthcare companies were among the biggest decliners.

Apple, Inc. fell 3.7%, Amazon.com, Inc. fell 4.8%, and Johnson & Johnson, Inc. fell 1.5%. The two-year Treasury yield, a gauge of market expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.58% from 4.55% before the Fed’s statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, used to set mortgage rates, fell from 3.98% to 4.10%. Investors are hoping signs of weakening home sales and other activity could encourage Fed officials to ease rate hike plans. But the latest data, particularly on hiring, is relatively strong, a sign that the Fed may remain aggressive. Data from payroll processor ADP showed businesses added jobs at a faster rate than expected in October. The government is due to release unemployment data on Thursday and a report on the broader job market on Friday. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 43 cents to $89.57 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.63 to $90 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 27 cents to $95.89 a barrel in London. It rose $1.51 the previous session to $96.16 a barrel. The dollar gained 147.33 yen from 146.94 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell from 98.83 cents to 98.26 cents.

