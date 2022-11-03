Business
Its greenwash: Most home compostable plastics don’t work, study finds | Environment
Most plastics marketed as home compostable don’t actually work, with up to 60% not disintegrating after six months, according to research.
An estimated 10% of people can compost effectively at home, but for the remaining 90% of the population, the best place to dispose of compostable plastics is the landfill, where they slowly decompose, releasing methane, researchers say. . If compostable plastic ends up in food waste, it contaminates it and blocks the recycling process, according to the study. The only solution is to use less plastic.
The bottom line is that home-compostable plastics don’t work, said Professor Mark Miodownik, author of the paper, published in the journal Frontiers in Sustainability. Let’s stop. Let’s not pretend this is going to be some kind of panacea, and you can sell stuff to people without really having the infrastructure to deal with the waste and hope it all goes away.
The study showed that most of the plastic people put in their home compost shouldn’t be there anyway. The researchers found that 14% of plastic packaging was certified industrially compostable and 46% had no compostable certification at all (for example, it could be 100% biodegradable, which generally means it cannot be composted).
People are confused by labels and struggle to know what goes where, but 85% of people remain enthusiastic about buying compostable plastics, according to the report.
People want them to work, said Miodownik, who is part of the Plastic Waste Innovation Hub at University College London. People really try to do the right thing most of the time, so I feel bad for them that it happened that way. But in reality, backyard composting just doesn’t work, he said.
The researchers based their findings on data from 9,700 people across the UK who completed a survey called the great compost experience on their understanding of plastic waste, of which 1,600 participated in a home composting experiment and 900 completed it. Those who participated had a range of composters, ranging from indoor vermicomposters to outdoor trenches. Participants used shovels, trowels and sieves to scour their compost and look for traces of plastic before recording the results online. If 90% of the carbon in the materials tested was gone within six months, it was considered compostable.
The results showed that there was no specification that was reliably home compostable. The study also suggests that laboratory testing for these materials is not working, which is a wider problem for the plastics industry, and calls into question whether these product standards are actually protecting the environment.
I think if people continue to market home compostable products, that’s greenwash, Miodownik said. Before, it wasn’t clear, but now we have proof. People make claims for material without quite understanding what needs to happen for it to be truly biodegradable.
Compostable plastics should degrade into compost at a similar rate to naturally compostable materials, leaving no visible residue. Common uses for compostable plastic include food wraps, magazine wrappers, bags, cups, plates and cutlery.
The term biodegradable refers to a material degraded by biological activity, but does not specify how long this may take and under what conditions. In 2019, another team of researchers discovered that supposedly biodegradable plastic bags could still carry groceries three years after being buried in soil and sea.
The growth of recyclable, compostable and reusable plastics is the result of attempts to tackle plastic pollution, but there are few places to dispose of them. There is, for example, no UK-wide collection scheme for compostable and biodegradable plastics. In-vessel composters, where composting takes place in an enclosed environment, are best for breaking down industrially compostable materials, but food waste is usually sent to anaerobic digesters, which cannot process it.
Reducing and reusing often saves everyone a lot of money, and yet it seems the strategy is the least intuitive for people, Miodownik said.
If your local authority uses industrial composting to process food waste, you should use compostable bags, but this is rare in the UK. Most food waste is treated using anaerobic digesters, which turn the waste into biogas. All bags are removed as part of this time and energy consuming process whether they are compostable or not. If possible, putting local authority food waste in the newspaper would be best.
However, the bottom line is that recycling food waste is a big win for the environment and should be encouraged, even if people use plastic bags to do it. For home composting, not using a bag or paper is the best option.
Find more Age of Extinction coverage here and follow the biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and patrick greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/03/greenwash-home-compostable-plastics-dont-work-aoe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Its greenwash: Most home compostable plastics don’t work, study finds | Environment
- Turkish inflation tops 85%, highest since 1997
- Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have sent public trust in politicians ‘into a tailspin’, poll finds
- warning! Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB Critical Vulnerability | Data Center Knowledge
- Badenoch counters claim that India-British trade deal could raise NHS prices
- Alex Boyd leads the way as Stratford Romeons take first place in the Stratford Table Tennis League
- A fragrance inspired by friendship and adventure
- Earthquake reporting on the Arizona and New Mexico border
- Why Donald Trump continues to fight to keep his tax returns hidden
- President Jokowi receives the ADFP Peace Prize
- Field hockey: Skowhegan rallies late to win Class A North title in overtime thriller
- Kim Kardashian is “a shapeshifter” after wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress