Stock market today: Stocks extend their slide as the Fed screws up the rate game





Updated at 12:15 PM EST U.S. stocks fell again on Thursday, extending declines from last night’s Fed decision on Wall Street, which included a 1,000 point move for the Dow Jones, as investors reacted to new forecasts for the market on the ultimate level of benchmark interest rates and shifted the central bank’s inflation-fighting stance. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell quickly snuffed out a rally early in the afternoon yesterday, sparked by changes in the statement following the central bank’s 75 basis point rate hike – the fourth consecutive – which suggested that she would consider the “delayed” impact of previous increases on the wider economy before making her next decision. Powell’s Q&A with the media soon after, however, placed that statement and the Fed’s broader rate hike strategy in an investment context and essentially dismissed the idea of ​​a short-term pivot. “When they hear lags, they think of a break,” Powell said. “It is very premature, in my view, to think or talk about pausing our rate hike.” “The question of when to moderate the pace of increases is now much less important than the question of how far to raise rates and how long to maintain tight monetary policy, which will really be our primary focus,” he said. added. He also indicated that while smaller rate hikes in the coming months may be warranted, the ultimate level of the Fed Funds benchmark rate will be higher than he and his colleagues had estimated. As a result, traders now expect a 50 basis point rate hike in December, with the Fed Funds terminal rate between 5% and 5.25% next spring. “Powell has made it clear that his bias is to favor over-tightening over under-tightening to avoid the risk of inflation becoming entrenched,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management. “Ultimately it will depend on inflation and labor market data in the months and quarters ahead,” he added. “The Fed’s outlook may be less one-sided, but reaffirming its bias to fight inflation hard will likely remain a headwind for the market.” To that end, the US Dollar Index rose 1.36% against its global peers in overnight trading and changed hands at 112.864, while yields on the benchmark 10-year note rose. jumped to 4.191% and yields on 2-year notes reached 4.71% in forecast. the higher Fed Funds rate. Heading into the early afternoon trading day on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 23 points while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 117 points. Stocks around the world reacted accordingly, with the MSCI ex-Japan Asian index falling 1.97% at the close of trading – in part thanks to Beijing’s reiteration of its “zero Covid” policy while the Stoxx 600 European fell 1.34%. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8% after a midday policy decision by the Bank of England, which raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points – the highest since 1989 – to 3% then that it is stepping up its fight against the fastest inflation in forty years. Modern (mRNA) Shares were a notable frontrunner, falling nearly 11% after the drugmaker posted higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings but lowered its near-term outlook for vaccine revenue amid bottlenecks. supply chain bottlenecks that will push some sales into next year. Year (YEAR) Shares plunged 20% after the streaming services hub warned that holiday ad spending was likely to turn out significantly below last year’s levels, obscuring a strong third-quarter update. eBay (EBAY) gained 6.15% after the online market posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its holiday sales forecast amid a renewed focus on value-driven customers. Qualcomm (COMQ) meanwhile, fell 8.25% after the smartphone chipmaker forecast weaker-than-expected near-term earnings amid slowing broader consumer demand.

