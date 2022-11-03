Zoomcar listed on Nasdaq





Cairo: – Zoomcar, the largest car-sharing marketplace covering emerging markets, announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Innovative International Acquisition Corp, under which the company will be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, with its name changed to Zoom Car Holdings. The official merger is expected to be finalized by the second quarter of 2023. The listing of Zoomcars shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange is clear evidence of its strong potential and smooth investments, said Hany Olama, Vice President and Country Head, as he expressed his optimism about the deal. The merger is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to achieve continued growth, which positively reflects its position in Egypt and underlines the commitment to the Egyptian market to provide environmentally friendly transport solutions and support empowerment. economy of the Egyptian community. Referring to the global economic crisis, Olama clarified that Zoomcar seeks to provide an additional source of income and employment opportunities for Egyptians, which helps strengthen the sharing economy and maximize private sector participation. development of the transport system. In 2021, Zoomcar launched its services with total investments estimated at US$25 million and around 20,000 reservations recorded last year. Earlier this year, the company said it would double its investments in Egypt to US$50 million over the next three years. The company is looking to expand the reach of its services, extending to Alexandria and then to each of the South Sinai, Red Sea, Dakahlia and Gharbia governorates. -Ends- About Zoomcar Zoomcar launched India’s first personal mobility platform in 2013 and is now the market leader in the car-sharing ecosystem with over 10,000 cars on its platform and a presence in 5 countries. Zoomcar allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week or month. Headquartered in Bangalore, Zoomcar employs over 300 people and operates in over 50 cities across India. In 2020, Zoomcar launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the company’s enterprise SaaS mobility solutions offering spanning white-label subscription services and IoT-based driver behavior monitoring solutions. Zoomcar is the largest car-sharing marketplace covering emerging markets.

