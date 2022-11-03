Indonesia Stock Exchange Explores Tokenized Carbon Credits with Metaverse Green Exchange – Ledger Insights





This week Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), a blockchain-based carbon credit exchange, announced a collaboration with the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). At this point, IDX is “exploring the possibility” of working with MVGX. Indonesia has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030 and plans to launch its own trading system by 2025. “Today, carbon markets continue to face challenges related to lack of transparency, standardization and liquidity. We are delighted to support IDX as they strive to reach this critical milestone as part of of Indonesia’s climate policy and raising the bar for green finance in the region,” said Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MVGX. MVGX provides an end-to-end Carbon-as-a-Service solution that includes the tokenization of carbon credits with its carbon neutrality token (CNT) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as an exchange and has a capital markets license. “Indonesia has so many potential nature-based solutions. With a fully operational carbon trading infrastructure in place, businesses and governments will be able to trade carbon credits while identifying high-quality climate projects,” said Irvan Susandy, Trade and Membership Director of IDX. “This partnership with MVGX will enhance IDX’s ability and capacity to engineer a carbon trading exchange as part of Indonesia’s efforts to build a climate-resilient future.” Additionally, MVGX announced plans to partner with Chainlink for cross-chain interoperability. In addition to the current agreements, in April MVGX announced a partnership with OCBC Bank, one of Singapore’s largest, with plans to jointly develop new green financing solutions. This is the start for MVGX. So far there is a little activity with its CNT token with Visible transactions on Ethereum. About 20 out of 10,000 CNT tokens appear to have been burned, the blockchain’s way of removing tokenized carbon credits that have been used. The tokenization of carbon credits has generated quite a bit of controversy. One of the major registries, Verra, has suspended the tokenization of credits from its registry while it consults on an appropriate methodology. In addition, questions have been raised about the low quality of some tokenized carbon credits. Meanwhile, the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) has collaborated with the World Bank and the Singapore government to form the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust) to create a blockchain-based journal of carbon credits from several major carbon registers. This will help prevent projects from creating credits in more than one registry.

