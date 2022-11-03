The Luxembourg Stock Exchange relies on Util to fight the Boohoo scandals





As we accelerate the climate transition, it is increasingly important to be able to map the social and environmental impact of companies. A growing number of investors are now seeking reliable sources of sustainability data to assess the positive or negative contributions to sustainability goals of different companies, as this allows them to make informed investment decisions that reflect their sustainability goals. To achieve the objective she mentioned in the press release, the CEO of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange Julie Beckerlike Eldridge, like the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE Global Markets) and as one of the first investors in London-based Fintech UtilOxford Science Enterprises (OSE), raised $6 million in seed investment. 120 million publications reviewed In the midst of all the solutions that appear to try to find out if companies are respecting the commitments they make, often with great communication, in favor of sustainable development, Util has chosen to use language processing technologies to search in 120 million academic publications in order to know who respects the 17 SDGs and who does not, in order to overcome two well-known blind spots of greenwashing. First, ratings are highly subjective, with scores varying widely between providers. Second, they are often dependent on disclosures, which means fossil fuel or tobacco companies can get high scores based on their transparency, the fintech explained. “The 2020 Boohoo scandal is a good example of the pitfalls of ESG. The question should never have been Is Boohoo reporting positively on supply chain management?, but instead a business that sells 5 dresses likely to have a positive social and environmental impact? In 2020, the famous ultra-fast fashion brand has been accused to pay those who made its products two and a half times less than the minimum social wage and to expose them to covid for lack of protection. In two days, the company’s shares lost nearly $2 billion. Prestigious customers such as Zalando and Amazon, reluctant to see their own brand associated with the company that British authorities had labeled a modern-day slave trader, stopped distributing its products. The company’s share price, which had hit 435 before the scandal, has languished below 100 since the start of the year. Top Rookies and Awards Fintech clients include Danske Bank Asset Management and Degroof Petercam Asset Management (DPAM), which can develop portfolio reports and create differentiated financial products. The announcement comes as the team ramps up recruitment for key leadership positions. More recently, Util appointed Riaz Shaikh to lead product development. Shaikh was previously Global Head of Data Analytics Strategy at Credit Suisse Investment Bank, where he led strategy and products related to alternative, ESG and sustainability data. Earlier this year, chief data officer at US unicorn Interos, Mike Goynes, became CTO. The fintech won a few awards, including Best Sustainable Investing Research and Rating Provider at the 2022 Investment Weeks Sustainable Investment Awards, where it was also highly commended for Best Sustainability Thought Leadership Paper. Util also won ESG Research of the Year at the 2022 Environmental Finances Sustainable Investment Awards. This story was first published in French on paper jam. It was translated and edited for Delano.

