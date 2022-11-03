Business
Houston Research: Can predictive tools help predict the stock market?
What do you think of the Standard & Poors 500 Index will do next year?
When Rice Business finance professor Kevin Crotty asks his MBA students this question, the answers are everywhere. Some students expect the overall stock market return to be 10%, while others predict a loss of 20%.
This guessing game is closer to real life than many people think. Experienced investors, those who have watched stock market fluctuations for many years, know that forecasting is risky business. Many fund managers are more confident picking individual stocks than trying to time the market, says finance professor Kevin Crotty.
For most of the last century, academics have applied their analytical power to understand and predict the stock market. Recently, some finance researchers have taken a closer look at option prices, the price paid for the right to buy or sell a security (like a stock or bond) at a specified price in the future. Combining economic theory with high-frequency option price data, they argued that they could estimate the expected return in the market in real time, which would be a huge development for financial practitioners and academics. .
Crotty teamed up with Kerry Back, another Rice Business professor, and Seyed Mohammad Kazempour, a finance Ph.D. student at the Jones Graduate School of Business, to assess whether new predictors based on option prices are really a valuable forecasting tool. Options are essentially a forward-looking contract, so it’s possible they could be used to create a forward-looking measure of expected returns, Kazempour says.
Economic theory suggests that new predictors could systematically underestimate expected returns. The team set out to test whether this might be the case, and if so, whether predictors are useful as a forecasting tool. In their diary, Validity, rigor and predictive power of the risk premium bounds, the Rice Business researchers subjected the predictors to a more rigorous set of statistical tests that provide more power to detect whether the predictors systematically underestimate expected returns. Statistical tests used in previous research on the subject were less stringent, leading to the conclusion that the predictors do not underestimate expected returns.
In short, the new predictors have not passed the most rigorous tests. The researchers found that forecasts based on stock options systematically underestimated market returns. Also, the predictors are underestimated enough to not be very useful as forecasts of market returns.
The results were somewhat anticlimactic, the researchers admit. Had option-based predictors worked, it could have become an innovative new tool for thinking about market timing for asset managers as well as investment decision-making for corporate finance projects. Trying to estimate expected market returns is closely tied to companies’ decisions to invest in projects, Crotty notes. Expected market return is an input into estimating the cost of capital when evaluating projects, and I explain in my MBA classes that we don’t have very precise estimates for this input. During this research project, I kept thinking how cool it would be if we really had a better estimate, he says.
Their research does not stop there. Crotty and Back have already started thinking about ways to potentially improve the option-based forecasting tool so it can become more accurate.
At best, however, using option prices as a forecasting tool will be just one of many ingredients that investors use to make decisions. This tool can inform money management, but it will never drive it, Back says.
For now, at least, the Rice researchers think trying to predict the stock market is still a very risky game.
——
This article was originally published on Commercial wisdom of rice and was based on the research of rice teachers Kerry Backand Kevin Croty.
