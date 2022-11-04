Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,241.22, down 35.79 points): Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down $1.62, or 8.27%, to $17.98 on 19.1 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 1.11%, to $53.62 on 12.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $1.81, or 3.88%, to $48.47 on 7.4 million shares. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX: BIP.UN). Utilities. Down $1.28, or 2.59%, to $48.13 on 6.6 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 4.17%, to $7.75 on 5.8 million shares. Cenovus Energy Corp. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 98 cents, or 3.52%, to $28.81 on 5.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc. is reducing the size of its contractors by 20% as part of its efforts to improve the safety and performance of its oil sands operations. Acting CEO Kris Smith told analysts on a conference call on Thursday that more than half of the workforce reductions have already been completed, with the rest on track to be completed by the first half of the year. 2023. On Wednesday evening, Suncor announced a net loss of $609. million in the third quarter, the result of a $3.4 billion write-down on its share of the Fort Hills oil sands mine. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR). Up $1.27, or 1.59%, to $81.03. The parent company of Tim Hortons posted higher sales and profits in its most recent quarter despite macroeconomic pressures weighing on the restaurant industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc. said Thursday that its consolidated same-store sales rose 9.1%, lifting its third-quarter revenue to nearly $1.73 billion from $1.50 billion in the previous quarter. same quarter of 2021, while profit reached $530 million, compared to $329. million. Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Up $2.58, or 6.59%, to $41.75. Bombardier Inc. says it is ready for a volatile market as the aircraft maker reported a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier. The private jet maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said Thursday its net income was $27 million or 20 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The results compared to a loss of $377 million or $3.98 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX: LSPD). Down $4.58, or 18.6%, at $20.04. The CFO of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says reduced consumer spending is prompting the software maker to tread carefully ahead of the typically busy holiday season. The company, which keeps accounts in U.S. dollars, said its loss was 53 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $59.1 million or 43 cents per share at the same time. quarter last year. Revenue for what was the company's second fiscal quarter totaled $183.7 million, up from $133.2 million a year earlier. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 3, 2022.

