Business
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to List First REIT in November
Tigere Property Fund is set to become Zimbabwe’s first listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) following the publication of its prospectus and announced registration dates to the public last week, Friday, October 28.
It comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Tigere REIT in July this year.
The REIT is duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe under the Collective Investment Schemes Act (Chapter 24:19). In a letter dated October 21, 2022, the Listings Committee of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) approved the listing of Tigere REIT on the ZSE.
- Tigere Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to list on the ZSE in November, a development that is expected to build a strong real estate sector and drive economic growth through infrastructure development.
- The Tiger REITs will be listed under the symbol TIGZ. According to the firm’s prospectus released on Friday, listing is scheduled for November 23, 2022.
The promoter (Frontier Real Estate) intends to sell a total of 255,323,000 REIT shares in Tigere Property Fund at an offering price of ZWL 28.00 per share through a public share offering investor. Following the Initial Public Offering (IPO), it is expected that all 719,323,000 Units issued will be listed on the ZSE.
According to the published prospectus, the total estimated initial expenses associated with listing Tigere REIT on the ZSE are expected to be approximately $770,902, which includes professional fees as well as regulatory, advertising, printing and postage. The costs also include stamp duty associated with transfers of ownership in the REIT.
Following regulatory approval in 2021, Tigere’s listing will be a significant milestone for the Ministry of Finance, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the wider investment community as it brings more options for investors at the table.
“We are delighted to announce the listing of Tigere REIT, which is an important step in developing and strengthening capital markets, as well as building a strong real estate sector in Zimbabwe. Our seed assets are already running exceptionally well, with revenue and occupancy levels trading ahead of initial expectations.” commented Brett Abrahamse of Terrace Africa Asset Management.
The Tigere REIT will be listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TIGZ and will offer investors the opportunity to hold an equity stake in high quality commercial property through a highly regulated financial structure.
Commenting on the new development, ZSE CEO Justin Bgoni said: “The listing of the Tigere Property Fund is an exciting time in the history of Zimbabwe’s property sector and the economy at large. culmination of years of work and policies led by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube, to develop and deepen capital markets, which led to the formation of FPIs in Zimbabwe.
“As ZSE we are indebted to the support of the ministry and believe this listing is a symbol of progress and that Zimbabwe is open for business. We look forward to seeing more FPI listings in the near future and welcome the Tigere team for their achievement and unlocking more value for investors and facilitating economic growth in the country.”
- The REIT is duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe under the Collective Investment Schemes Act (Chapter 24:19).
- According to the prospectus, the REIT was seeded with newly completed commercial real estate assets in accordance with the Fiscal Act (No. 2) of 2020 qualifying requirement for REIT tax-exempt status. The two properties that will be seeded into the Fund are Highland Park (Phase 1) and Chinamano Corner, both located in Harare.
By listing, the REIT aims to attract targeted and permanent capital for the developer to develop other assets, to support the Insurance and Pensions Commission and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in their efforts to provide liquidity and deepen savings pool through REIT products and also to provide retail and institutional investors with a liquid, quality commercial real estate investment vehicle.
Based on published prospectors, the company said a nation’s economic growth is driven by a vibrant business infrastructure of both industrial and retail properties to support production and trade.
The development of quality commercial properties is more than imperative in this Southern African country as the economy is on the way to a recovery which is expected to revitalize significant economic activity.
“Involving local beneficiaries in the development and ownership of these assets promotes inclusive capital growth and sources of passive income for average Zimbabweans. investors with a minimum capital requirement, offering value preservation and a stable return of capital through distributions of income and capital gains.
“The Tigere REIT will provide a unique opportunity for investors by giving them exposure to high quality commercial real estate assets in strategic locations with growing demand across Zimbabwe. The Fund will aim to achieve minimum income yield, which will be supported by a diverse mix of tenants, quality tenants and active asset management,” reads the prospectus.
According to the prospectus, the REIT was seeded with newly completed commercial real estate assets in accordance with the Fiscal Act (No. 2) of 2020 qualifying requirement for REIT tax-exempt status. The two properties that will be seeded into the Fund are Highland Park (Phase 1) and Chinamano Corner, both located in Harare.
According to Abrahamse, the Tigere REIT was seeded with two new retail business assets, which together have a combined total of 41 retail tenants.
Highland Park – “The property is located in Highlands with its official address being 1 Arcturus Road, Highlands, Harare with Highlands consolidated stand number 1006. The development, with a gross leasable area of approximately 6,704 square meters with 221 parking spaces , comprises 27 commercial tenants including a service station.”
Chinamano Corner – “The property is located on the corner of J. Chinamano Avenue and Sam Nujoma leading directly to Harare CBD, its official address being 23 J. Chinamano Avenue. The tenant mix consists of 13 stores which include a pharmacy, convenience stores, florist and several restaurant tenants. A Puma gas station acts as a key attraction on the site, allowing a steady flow of customers throughout the day,” the prospectus reads.
|
Sources
2/ https://allafrica.com/stories/202211040057.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to List First REIT in November
- Pickleball picks up steam on campus
- An earthquake strikes off the coast of El Salvador
- Trespasser arrested at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate: cops
- If Greece had 85% inflation, I would also change the subject
- Obama harshly criticizes GOP candidates in Nevada
- “Assassination attempt” against Imran Khan: the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister is shot, two assistants are also injured
- Russia warns Britain of ‘dangerous consequences’ after Black Sea attack
- U.S. Commerce Secretary backs his plan to stop U.S. companies and citizens from making chips for China
- Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha talks about bullying and body shaming
- No. 10 field hockey cruises past Smith in NEWMAC semifinal, 5-0
- 21 fashion choices up to 60% off