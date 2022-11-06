Is the risk worth the reward?

Chinese stocks have been falling for most of the year. The list of unknowns has grown to such levels that even the most value-conscious growth investor is throwing in the towel on the Chinese market as a whole.

Although Chinese tech stocks appear rich in value, the perceived risks of investing in the Chinese market have increased significantly over time. Delisting fears alone may be too great for a cautious investor to venture into such popular internet giants as Alibaba (NYSE: BABY), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY), or Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU).

Smaller, higher growth tech stocks (think Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD)) seem even harder to price in, given their amplified volatility and heightened risk in the face of a global economic downturn. Let’s also not forget the risk of accounting irregularities.

The hard-to-understand risks of investing in Chinese stocks

Although the list of worries seems to be getting longer rather than shorter by the day, worried investors might be better off skipping the high-growth market altogether. For those who are ready and willing to accept the added regulatory risks of owning Chinese stocks, I think there is a lot of value to be had.

Ultimately, China is one of the fastest growing markets, and the dominance of its cutting-edge tech companies could rival that of the big US tech companies we all know and love. Indeed, being at the mercy of the Chinese government is never a great feeling. Regulatory risks are difficult to factor into the valuation of a Chinese stock.

Either way, I think a lot of that regulatory risk is rooted in equities. Any unforeseen relaxation of regulations could induce a massive increase at all levels. Of course, speculating when such exogenous events will occur is a fool’s game. If you have the time horizon (at least 10 years) and are comfortable (preferably with some experience) catching fast-falling knives, actively avoiding Chinese stocks could leave plenty of long-term growth on the table.

How to Reduce Risk When Buying Chinese Internet Stocks

I believe Chinese internet stocks are worth paying on average (DCA) as they crash. Their growth profiles could have the potential to be unparalleled, especially once the Chinese economy recovers and companies like Alibaba look to international markets to help grow.

Now, the Chinese market already has a world of growth opportunities for a company like Alibaba as it pursues new verticals. Like major US tech companies, China’s major internet giants are expanding their businesses to encompass new markets. Payments, video games, e-commerce, hardware and everything in between, Chinese stocks have, in many ways, growth profiles that resemble big tech companies on steroids.

The only piece of hair on their long-term stories is the regulatory risks. Chinese companies must comply with the regulations, otherwise the penalties for offside skating could be huge. Last year, Alibaba was held up as an example when it was fined $2.8 billion for anti-competitive behavior. Alibaba has pledged to change, and other Chinese tech companies are expected to follow.

There is no way to truly eliminate regulatory risk. For investors, the best way forward, I think, is with the Chinese tech giants. Alibaba and Tencent are two big dogs that are down around 78% and 68% from their all-time highs.

Fundamentals suggest both companies are deeply undervalued. That said, regulatory risk warrants a steep discount to equities relative to fundamentals. It’s hard to say how many regulatory discount shares should command.

At this point, it looks like those risks are elevated, with Chinese stocks down to around the same level as a Cathie Wood innovation stock. With valuations in the gutter, Chinese stocks may be worth a contrarian bet for those who understand the extent of the risks they will bear.

The basics of Chinese stocks

While there are many intriguing options in the Chinese market, I think the average dollar cost in mega-cap or market-weighted ETFs like the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (THE WEB) are the best way forward for those prepared to experience amplified stomach pain ahead of a recession year.

The risks associated with Chinese equities are high and difficult to understand. However, so are the potential rewards.

An ETF option would be better for investors looking for a smoother transition if major US exchange delistings lead to a conversion of US-traded stocks into Hong Kong stocks.

