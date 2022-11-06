Multibagger stock rebounds 800% in 1 year, board sets record date for stock split

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd is a small capitalization company in the financial services sector with a market valuation of 138.34 crores. Mefcom Capital Markets is currently considered one of the best financial service providers in India due to its business prowess and understanding of the market as a broker, wealth management knowledge and expertise, acumen business, his flair and his contacts as an investment banker. In addition to jobbing, arbitrage and providing research-based portfolio advisory services to its clients, the company offers investment and financial services in the areas of investment banking, corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, brokerage and trading of equities, derivatives and commodities. The company’s board of directors has set a record date for the stock split. The company said a 10,00,00,000 authorized share capital, a 9,14,01,680 paid-up share capital and a 9,14,01,680 subscribed share capital for the purposes of the stock split.

The company said in a stock market filing today that Please refer to the outcome of the board meeting held on November 5, 2022. was set as the “record date” for the purpose of determining eligibility. of shareholders for the purpose of subdividing/dividing each existing share with a par value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Two only) into five (5) shares with a par value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two only) ) fully paid up as approved by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on November 4, 2022.”

The company further stated that the date of record has been declared for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purposes of the subdivision/split of each existing share with a par value of Rs. 10/-(Rs. ten only) into five (5) shares with a par value of Rs. 2/- (rupee two only) fully paid.”

Shares of Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd closed Friday at a record high of 151.35, up 4.99% from the previous close of 144.15. In its last trading session, the stock recorded total volume of 16,631 shares against a 20-day average volume of 22,414 shares. The share price went from 6.78 as of July 9, 2002 at the current market price, which connects to an all-time high of 2,132.30%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1405.97% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 553.78% over the past five years.

The stock has produced a multibagger return of 800.36% over the past year, and so far in 2022 it has produced a multibagger return of 213.35% on a YTD basis. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 459.52% over the past six months, and it has climbed 79.43% over the past month. The stock has appreciated by 21.47% over the past five trading sessions. The stock had hit a 52-week low of 16.01 on (11/04/2021), indicating that after hitting a new 52-week high on Friday, the stock was seen trading 845.34% above the low at its closing price. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported developer ownership of 74.43%, FII ownership of 0.09% and public ownership of 25.47%.