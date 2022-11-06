Business
Stocks will be weighed down by interest rates and inflation fears – Manila Bulletin
The local stock market will continue to be weighed down by concerns over rising interest rates and inflation, although corporate earnings announcements may be a bright spot for some sectors.
Next week, the local market could move sideways with a downward bias as investors continue to face concerns over the aggressive monetary policy outlook and its impact on the local economy, said Japhet Tantiangco, director of financial research at Philstocks.
He added that this comes amid an expected 75 basis point hike in policy rates by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and continued policy tightening by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Inflation concerns following October’s 7.7% release could also weigh on sentiment.
Next week’s U.S. CPI data will help determine whether or not the Fed can stick to the cut, online broker 2TradeAsia.com said.
In light of the higher than expected inflation rate in October, he noted that there should be some downward bias in November as the impact of Typhoon Paenq last week has yet to be reflected. in agricultural products.
For context, 8 regions were devastated with approximately 1.33 billion pesos in agricultural damage; this should put further pressure on retail prices given that November is also when prices adjust for the recovery in seasonal holiday demand, 2TradeAsia.com said.
On a positive note, the optimistic anticipation of corporate results in the third quarter could provide support to the market. Investors should also watch our third-quarter GDP data for clues, Tantiangco noted.
For stock picking, Abacus Securities Corporation has a BUY rating for BDO Unibank due to the strong earnings growth it reported for the first nine months of the year.
This was ultimately the quarter we thought the bank was capable of…Furthermore, (BDO) performance would have been even better, and its ROE higher, had profits not been dragged down by trading losses rising to 2.0 billion pesos since the beginning of the year, he added.
COL Financial said we are raising our estimate of BDO’s fair value to P160.00 per share (based on 1.35 times estimated 2023 book value) as we carry forward our estimates to 2023.
We maintain our BUY rating and continue to like BDO as we expect it to be one of the main beneficiaries of the continued economic recovery and rising interest rates, given the its strong deposit franchise and liquid balance sheet, he noted.
Meanwhile, COL said it is maintaining its buy rating on Semirara in light of the increase in its estimate of the average coal price for 2023.
We are increasing our earnings forecast for 2023 by 29% to 29.3 billion pesos. Following the postponement of our estimates until 2023 and the increase in our earnings forecast, we are increasing our estimate of the fair value of SCC by 5.1% to 50.25 pesos per share, he explained. .
COL noted that, We like SCC given that we believe the company is on course to post record profits this year due to rising coal prices. Despite the 58% increase in SCC’s stock price over the YTD period, the stock is still cheap.
For its part, Abacus said that, with projected investments for next year falling to 5.7 billion pesos from 8.8 billion pesos this year, we believe SCC will remain a viable dividend play until the end. ‘next year. Yield seekers should continue to hold the stock.
COL also has a BUY rating on AboitizPower with a fair value estimate of P41.9 per share because we like AP as we believe the recovery in earnings following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 may be sustained in 2022 with overall electricity demand expected to exceed the pre-pandemic level.
