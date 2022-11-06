Saudi stock market gains on rising oil prices; Egypt falls





Nov 6 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s sharp rise in oil prices, while Egypt’s index slipped into negative territory after a recent rally. Crude prices – a key driver of Gulf financial markets – stabilized more than 5% on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, while an impending ban from the EU on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some COVID restrictions supported the markets. The benchmark (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia gained 0.7%, led by a 1.6% jump in oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) and a 0.5% increase in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE). The Kingdom plans to create a new metals and mining stock index as it seeks to grow its resource sector to diversify away from hydrocarbons, a senior government official said on Friday. Saudi Arabian Mining Company (1211.SE) gained 1.5%. In Qatar, the index (.QSI) ended up 0.8%, with Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf’s largest lender, rising 1.9%. The Qatari stock exchange recorded a rise with natural gas prices continuing their rebound, Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss. “Demand for the commodity could pick up if temperatures drop as winter approaches, supporting the stock market at the same time.” On Friday, ratings agency S&P upgraded Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating from “AA-” to “AA”, citing the government’s improved fiscal situation. Read more Qatar, which hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup this month, is one of the world’s largest exporters of natural gas and has benefited from huge fallout from soaring global oil and gas prices. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue chip index (.EGX30) lost 0.7%, hit by a 0.3% decline in Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) despite an increase in its quarterly profit. Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bangalore; edited by David Evans Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

