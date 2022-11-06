Stocks Week Ahead: How Middlemen Could Affect Wall Street

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can registerhere.



It’s been a volatile week on Wall Street, with stocks falling after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dashed markets’ dreams of a pivot and suggested more big rate hikes are likely. . But Wall Street still turns its hopes on Washington.

Investors are betting on a big Republican wave in the midterm elections. If Republicans take at least one chamber of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, it will likely lead to more gridlock, which the market generally likes.

According to data from Edelman Financial Engines, the S&P 500 has had an annualized return of 16.9% since 1948 during the nine years that a Democrat was in the White House and Republicans had a majority in both houses of Congress. That compares to 15.1% during periods of full Democratic control and 15.9% in years when there was a unified GOP government.

Investors are more than happy when politicians bicker but don’t actually enact any new laws that could hurt corporate earnings.

An example is the business tax.

What do midterms mean for the markets? If Republicans get the House, tax hikes are dead in the water, said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. Republicans may be less inclined to endorse a windfall tax on oil company profits and generally do not favor tax hikes on the wealthy.

The market is also betting that certain sectors could get a boost even if Republicans take control of the House or Senate and presumably make it harder for President Biden to pass legislation.

That’s because there are areas of consensus for the White House and Republican lawmakers.

A GOP sweep could lead to more defense spending, Wagner said. Increasing the defense budget seems to be a bipartisan issue. The house is gone a record defense budget proposal this summer.

Biden and the Republicans also seem to be on the same page when it comes to increasing infrastructure spending. This could give a boost to utilities, construction companies and some real estate values. Congress passed a bipartisan $1 trillion-plus infrastructure bill last year, which was championed by President Biden after all. But it’s not yet clear what the appetite for more spending is, although there is consensus that more is needed.

Everything is politically polarized, but there was common ground on infrastructure. This was even the case with [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton in 2016, said Jim Lydotes, deputy director of equity investments at Newton Investment Management. As a country, we have underinvested in infrastructure. This is an area where there is a lot of agreement.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Biden and other Democratic leaders will be able to work effectively with Republicans in Congress. After all, the political narrative will quickly shift to the 2024 presidential race once the midterms are in the rearview mirror. Congress and the White House could spend more time bickering than trying to pass legislation.

There can also be significant downsides to a divided government, especially if fears of a recession materialize next year.

Rob Dent, senior U.S. economist at Nomura Securities International, said the federal government could spend less on social safety net programs if Republicans take control of Congress.

All things being equal, this could lead to a longer recovery from a recession, Dent said. This would be bad for equities more generally as consumer spending boosts corporate earnings.

Dent added that there was also the unfortunate possibility of further wrangling in Washington over the debt ceiling. The last time this was a major issue was during President Barack Obama’s first term. United States lost his precious perfect AAA credit rating from Standard & Poors following the debt ceiling drama. The the stock market plunged more than 5% after decommissioning in August 2011.

This election result is less about what could be done than what might not be done to help the economy in a downturn, Dent said. Were concerned that the divided government was leading a tightrope over the debt limit and the potential for government shutdowns. We haven’t had to deal with it for a while.

But in the end, political headlines are often just noise to the markets. Ameriprise chief market strategist Anthony Saglimbene said on a conference call last week about midterms that stocks have historically risen after the election regardless of which party controls the White House. and Congress.

Midterm reviews can also take a back seat to other macroeconomic issues. Saglimbene noted that growth, earnings, inflation and interest rates are more important for long-term investors. He conceded that the election results could lead to more short-term volatility, but the market is already pricing in a high probability of a divided government.

Policy-induced market and economic volatility is the last thing consumers, investors or the Fed need given that inflation has proven not to be transitory as the President of the Powell Fed for much of 2021.

It is clear that higher prices for commodities and other raw materials, shipping and other transportation costs and labor costs are not going away any time soon.

Steve Cahillane, CEO of cereal and snacks giant Kellogg



(K)even said on the company’s most recent earnings call last week that the thought that inflation was going to be transitory was still obviously ridiculous.

Well, get a better idea of ​​inflation’s persistence on Thursday after the government released September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast that overall prices rose 0.7% last month, from 0.4% in September. That would likely push year-over-year prices, which rose 8.2% in the past 12 months to September, even higher as well. The continued strength of the labor market will also put increased pressure on prices.

The labor market is resilient and inflation is also spreading to the service sector, said Troy Gayeski, chief investment strategist at FS Investments.

This may raise fears that the economy is heading towards an environment known as stagflation, a period where stagnant growth occurs alongside high inflation. If that happens, the Fed should keep rates higher for longer.

We will eventually get out of this inflationary/stagflationary situation, Gayeski said. But it’s not as if the Fed will quickly cut rates to zero. Its going to be really careful.

