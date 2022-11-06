New bull market in 2023 in small caps





There is a big new bull market set to form in equities next year, but not where most investors expect.

Small-cap stocks are poised for strong growth in 2023, according to a Friday note from Bank of America.

"Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localizing, fiscal stimulus = small cap bullish in 2023," BofA said.



A big new bull market should form in equities in 2023, but not where most investors expect, Bank of America said in a Friday note. Instead of the large-cap behemoths that have dominated the stock market for the past decade, small cap stocks are poised to lead the bull market next year and beyond. Indeed, various dynamics are coming together that have historically favored the smaller, more localized companies found in the stock market. “Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localizing, fiscal stimulus = small cap bullish in 2023,” said Michael Hartnett of Bank of America. He observed that the nearly two-decade-long trend of the Nasdaq 100 outperforming small-cap value stocks is starting to reverse in a big way, and it follows a similar playbook seen during the high inflation era of the 1970s. “Stagflation continued through the late 1970s, but once the inflationary shock of 1973/1974 passed… US small caps entered one of the great bull markets of all time; Small-cap stocks will outperform in the years of stagflation ahead,” Hartnett said. Small business profits are better protected from government taxes, and trend towards localization versus globalization favors the smaller cohort, as does fiscal stimulus. Small-cap stocks are also “price takers, not price makers, so less hurt by inflation,” he added. Finally, small cap outperformance often begins at the onset of a recession, which Hartnett believes is imminent. Long-term returns for US small-cap stocks during recessions since 1936 have averaged 11.7%, compared to just 8.4% for large-cap stocks. While small caps present a big opportunity for investors heading into 2023, few are positioned for the move, especially as investors hoard cash at a rate seen since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Bank of America saw $62 billion come into cash over the past week, and so far this quarter $194 billion has jumped into cash. So while investors are hoarding cash and focusing on finding the bottom of the large-cap darlings that have worked so well over the past decade, the real bull market is likely to be in the small-cap stocks going forward, according to the note. Bank of America





