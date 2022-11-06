Multibagger stock rebounds 170% year-to-date, board approves share buyback





Orbit Exports Ltd. is a small cap company with a market value of Rs. 523.70 Cr which is involved in the textile industry. One of India’s leading exporters of fancy fabrics is Orbit Exports, which has a thriving business in the United States, Latin America, Africa, Europe and the Far East. Every quarter, the company exports 2 million meters of fabric. The leading exporter of Christmas ribbons and manufactured goods from India, Orbit Exports is also one of the fastest growing companies in the textile industry. At its meeting on Saturday, the company’s board of directors approved the share buyback. The company said in a stock exchange filing that This refers to our earlier notice dated November 04, 2022, notifying the stock exchanges that the board of directors has approved the proposed redemption up to 4,08,163 (four lakh eight thousand Hundred and sixty – three only) fully paid shares of the company with a par value of Rs.10/- (rupees ten only) each at a price of Rs. 245/- (rupees two hundred and forty-five only) per share. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Registration and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Regulation 9(i) of the SEBI (Redemption of Securities) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable regulations, as applicable, we wish inform you that the The Board of Directors, at its meeting of November 4, 2022, set Friday, November 18, 2022 as the record date for the purposes of determining the right and the names of the shareholders eligible to participate in the acquisition of the Company.” Shares of Orbit Exports Limited closed Friday at 191.00 each, up 1.25% from the previous close of 188.65. In its last trading session, the stock recorded total volume of 121,815 shares against a 20-day average volume of 69,710 shares. Over the past year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 142.08% and on a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 170.92% so far in 2022. The stock has gained 76.93% in the last six months and 18.05% in the last month. The stock has appreciated 2.06% over the past five trading sessions. On the NSE, the stock had recently hit a new 52-week high of 196.50 on (04-November-2022) and a 52 week low of 65.20 was made on (December 20, 2021), indicating that after hitting a new high on Friday, the stock traded 192.94% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded developer ownership of 66.12%, FII ownership of 0.17% and public ownership of 33.70%. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

