Net outflows reverse after restrictions on short selling





Foreign institutional investors recorded net inflows of funds last month, reversing four consecutive months of net outflows of funds, after the Financial Supervisory Commission introduced restrictions on short selling in the stock market earlier this month. Data compiled by the commission showed foreign institutional investors saw $456 million in net fund inflows last month after $577 million in net fund outflows in September. The commission introduced three sets of measures to restrict three-week short selling last month, citing the need to improve volatility in the local equity market as foreign institutional investors continued to move funds out of the country to following an aggressive rate hike cycle. by the US Federal Reserve. Photo: ANC In the latest round of tightening measures announced on October 21, a stock that closed 3.5% or higher in the previous session would prohibit investors from using the previous closing price or a lower price to sell the stock. short by borrowing securities. From June to September, foreign institutional investors saw $18.84 billion in net outflow of funds from Taiwan, and the average monthly net outflow of funds exceeded $5 billion since July, as the credit spread interest between the United States and Taiwan has grown. Before a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday, the Fed had raised its key rates by 300 basis points since March. In contrast, Taiwan’s central bank has only raised rates by 50 basis points so far this year, as domestic inflation is not as high as in the United States. In a rush to place funds in US dollar-denominated assets, foreign institutional investors saw $22.02 billion in net outflows of funds in the first 10 months of this year. From January to last month, foreign institutional investors sold a net amount of NT$1.19 trillion ($36.97 billion) in the local equity market, the commission said. The steering committee of the National Stabilization Fund on July 12 authorized a NT$500 billion fund to support stock prices.

