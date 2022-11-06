Stock market outlook – BusinessMirror

Last week

Share prices rose last week as bargain hunters prevailed during the three-day trading session.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange rose 32.10 points to close at 6,156.11 points.

Trading, however, remained sluggish as investors shrugged off October’s higher inflation rate, which came in at 7.7%, the highest in 14 years or since the 2008 Asian financial crisis.

The volume of trade was still low, averaging only 4.54 billion pesos.

Foreign investors, who accounted for more than half of transactions, were net buyers at P771.91 million.

All other sub-indices finished in the green, led by the broader All Shares index which gained 16.41 points to close at 3,273.70 points, the Financials index closed up 14.85 at 1,602.99, Industrials index rose 20.66 to 9,008.56, Holding Firms index climbed 6.69 to 5,940.06, Real estate index rose 30.88 to 2 603.63, the services index rose from 14.27 to 1,606.60 and the mining and oil index rose from 146.22 to 9,949.17.

For the week, winners edged out losers 98 to 93 and 37 stocks remained unchanged.

Major winners were Jackstones Inc., Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., Manila Broadcasting Co., Euro-Med Laboratories Phil. Inc., Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.

The main losers were Acesite (Phils.) Hotel Corp., MJC Investments Corp., Oriental Petroleum and Minerals Corp. A shares, D and L Industries Inc., Axelum Resources Corp., 2Go Group Inc. and Asian Terminals Inc.

This week

Stock prices could fall this week as investors continue to worry about high prices for goods and commodities.

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said the local market could move sideways with a downward bias as investors continue to face concerns over the aggressive monetary policy outlook and their impact on the local economy.

This comes amid an expected 75 basis point hike in policy rates by the Central Bank of the Philippines and further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve in the near future, he said.

Inflation concerns after October’s 7.7% could also weigh on sentiment.

On a positive note, the optimistic anticipation of corporate results in the third quarter could provide support to the market. Investors should also watch our third-quarter GDP data for clues, he said.

Broker 2TradeAsia said winter is coming to the West, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to markets at this point as oil prices are expected to rise.

The real value should go to and with businesses that have more firewood for the winter, he said.

Immediate support for the main index is seen at the 6000-6100 range while resistance is seen at the 50-day exponential moving average between 6200-6300.

Choice of actions

The broker Regina Capital Development Corp. advised investors to hold onto shares of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) as its price may not fall in the near term.

Last week at the market open, the bears rushed in placing sell orders causing the stock price to hit an intraday low of 161.80P. Shortly after the plunge, bargain hunters then entered the arena and pushed the price north.

Overall, TIC is still trading below all of its significant moving averages, and it is likely that it could continue to trade sideways over the next few weeks, he said.

ICTSI shares closed at P177.80 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the broker advised selling on rallies in shares of Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SCC) because after last week’s massive downturn, the market finally decided to walk on the breaks.

Overall, SCC could be a good candidate for players looking for quick wins as the volatility is quite high on this stock. This stock is playable mostly using shorter timeframes, he said.

Shares of Semirara Minings closed last week at P34.15 each.