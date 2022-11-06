Business
Stock market outlook – BusinessMirror
Last week
Share prices rose last week as bargain hunters prevailed during the three-day trading session.
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange rose 32.10 points to close at 6,156.11 points.
Trading, however, remained sluggish as investors shrugged off October’s higher inflation rate, which came in at 7.7%, the highest in 14 years or since the 2008 Asian financial crisis.
The volume of trade was still low, averaging only 4.54 billion pesos.
Foreign investors, who accounted for more than half of transactions, were net buyers at P771.91 million.
All other sub-indices finished in the green, led by the broader All Shares index which gained 16.41 points to close at 3,273.70 points, the Financials index closed up 14.85 at 1,602.99, Industrials index rose 20.66 to 9,008.56, Holding Firms index climbed 6.69 to 5,940.06, Real estate index rose 30.88 to 2 603.63, the services index rose from 14.27 to 1,606.60 and the mining and oil index rose from 146.22 to 9,949.17.
For the week, winners edged out losers 98 to 93 and 37 stocks remained unchanged.
Major winners were Jackstones Inc., Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., Manila Broadcasting Co., Euro-Med Laboratories Phil. Inc., Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.
The main losers were Acesite (Phils.) Hotel Corp., MJC Investments Corp., Oriental Petroleum and Minerals Corp. A shares, D and L Industries Inc., Axelum Resources Corp., 2Go Group Inc. and Asian Terminals Inc.
This week
Stock prices could fall this week as investors continue to worry about high prices for goods and commodities.
Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said the local market could move sideways with a downward bias as investors continue to face concerns over the aggressive monetary policy outlook and their impact on the local economy.
This comes amid an expected 75 basis point hike in policy rates by the Central Bank of the Philippines and further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve in the near future, he said.
Inflation concerns after October’s 7.7% could also weigh on sentiment.
On a positive note, the optimistic anticipation of corporate results in the third quarter could provide support to the market. Investors should also watch our third-quarter GDP data for clues, he said.
Broker 2TradeAsia said winter is coming to the West, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to markets at this point as oil prices are expected to rise.
The real value should go to and with businesses that have more firewood for the winter, he said.
Immediate support for the main index is seen at the 6000-6100 range while resistance is seen at the 50-day exponential moving average between 6200-6300.
Choice of actions
The broker Regina Capital Development Corp. advised investors to hold onto shares of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) as its price may not fall in the near term.
Last week at the market open, the bears rushed in placing sell orders causing the stock price to hit an intraday low of 161.80P. Shortly after the plunge, bargain hunters then entered the arena and pushed the price north.
Overall, TIC is still trading below all of its significant moving averages, and it is likely that it could continue to trade sideways over the next few weeks, he said.
ICTSI shares closed at P177.80 on Friday.
Meanwhile, the broker advised selling on rallies in shares of Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SCC) because after last week’s massive downturn, the market finally decided to walk on the breaks.
Overall, SCC could be a good candidate for players looking for quick wins as the volatility is quite high on this stock. This stock is playable mostly using shorter timeframes, he said.
Shares of Semirara Minings closed last week at P34.15 each.
|
Sources
2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/11/07/stock-market-outlook-30/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gujarat Assembly Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Stock market outlook – BusinessMirror
- Nick Carter remembers his little brother Aaron Carter | Entertainment
- Shetland Table Tennis Association – Part-time Development Officer
- Black Adam Remixed Naruto’s Shadow Clone Ride In Bittersweet Fashion
- How digital asset innovation is lowering barriers to entry for private investment opportunities
- Did you feel it? 3.8 magnitude earthquake ripples from Colorado city across southern Utah – St. George News
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Climate: Brazil back while Xi Jinping is absent for COP 27
- Google says claims Epic Games removed evidence ‘without merit’
- Rishi Sunak faces Brexit challenge – News
- UM claims B1G tournament title after beating No. 4 Wildcats